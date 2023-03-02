Fire Log February 20 to February 26

February 20
4:33 p.m.: Medical assist, Logan Way.
5:05 p.m.: Medical assist, Dylan Creek Drive.
11:57 p.m.: Medical assist, Romanov Court.
February 21
9:25 a.m.: Medical aid, Cougar Creek Drive.
3:50 p.m.: Medical aid, Dylan Creek Drive.
5:54 p.m.: Medical aid, Henley Parkway.
7:52 p.m.: Medical assist, Kinshire Way.
February 22
1:15 a.m.: Medical assist, Knutson Street.
1:16 a.m.: Public service assistance, North Second Street.
5:09 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, South Second at C Street.
7:48 a.m.: Medical aid, Rogers Road.
8:31 a.m.: Medical assist, North Sixth Street.
9:44 a.m.: Gas leak, James Burke Avenue at Kestrel Drive.
10:45 a.m.: Medical assist, Jasmine Drive.
1:28 p.m.: Animal rescue, Delta Mendota Canal.
8:30 p.m.: Medical aid, Cliff Swallow Drive.
February 23
12:12 p.m.: Medical assist, Weber Avenue.
3:21 p.m.: Medical assist, Spring Avenue.
February 24
3:01 a.m.: Medical assist, Arambel Drive.
12:18 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Northmead Way.
12:49 p.m.: Sprinkler activation due to malfunction, Keystone Pacific Parkway.
2:36 p.m.: Medical assist, West Las Palmas Avenue.
February 25
4:01 a.m.: Medical assist, Amberina Court.
7:34 a.m.: Medical assist, Sperry Avenue.
4:12 p.m.: Medical assist, Samantha Creek Drive.
7:47 p.m.: Medical assist, Sperry Avenue.
10:17 p.m.: Building fire, Swan Drive.
10:34 p.m.: Medical assist, Beaver Creek Drive.
February 26
12:14 a.m.: Unintentional transmission of alarm, Ibis Drive.
2:34 a.m.: Medical assist, West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:49 a.m.: Medical assist, Osprey Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District February 20
2:08 p.m.: Medical assist, Grapevine Drive.
February 21
11:08 a.m.: Medical assist, Sycamore Avenue.
5:22 p.m.: Hazardous condition, Laird Street.
8:10 p.m.: Special type of incident, Gaffery Road.
February 22
4:53 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Del Puerto Canyon.
February 23
2:21 a.m.: Vehicle accident, Highway 33.
2:32 a.m.: Vehicle fire, Eucalyptus Avenue.
11:38 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate, Grayson Road.
5:52 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire, north Interstate 5.
February 24
5:30 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate, south Interstate 5.
9:46 p.m.: Medical assist, East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:53 p.m.: Medical assist, Grayson Road.
11:05 p.m.: Vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
February 25
1:13 a.m.: Medical assist, Pomegranate Avenue.
6:23 a.m.: Vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
9:25 a.m.: Medical assist, Cabernet Court.
February 26
11:54 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire, Crows Landing Road.
