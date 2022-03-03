Fire Log February 21 to February 27

February 21
12:26 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
9:06 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Snow Creek Lane.
9:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
2:31 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Keystone Boulevard.
5:55 p.m.: Building fire on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
8:16 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North First Street at Walnut Avenue.
February 22
3:42 a.m.: Person in distress on Logan Way.
5:48 a.m.: Gas leak on Brahma Street.
8:19 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
11:52 a.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
4:26 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:05 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Walker Ranch Parkkway.
February 23
12:04 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Plaza Circle.
4:46 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Hunter Creek Drive.
7:09 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Speno Drive.
8:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
8:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
9:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Eider Drive.
10:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
February 24
5:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
5:44 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Kestrel Drive.
11:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
3:38 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Angora Street.
7:28 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Nubian Street at Toggenburg Street.
February 25
1:05 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
10:06 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Sperry Avenue.
12:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Moray Way.
4:53 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Marshall Road.
February 26
9:44 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:45 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
11:46 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Cougar Creek Drive.
February 27
4:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Fall Avenue.
10:58 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
