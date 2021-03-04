Fire Log February 22 through February 28

Patterson Fire Department
February 22
1:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
1:28 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
7:05 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to American Eagle Avenue at Ward Avenue.
10:48 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional.
11:29 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fawn Lily Drive.
4:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
9:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Spanish Barb Way.
February 23
1:48 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
12:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Bertwood Lane.
6:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Sixth Street.
7:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Roxanne Drive.
11:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Lane.
February 24
9:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Pipit Drive.
1:20 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Rogers Road.
February 25
No calls for service.
February 26
No calls for service.
February 27
12:43 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
3:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
February 28
12:04 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
11:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
5:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
6:00 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Mertz Court.
6:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Romanov Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
February 22
5:49 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
6:52 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on south Interstate 5 off ramp.
February 23
10:31 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
10:42 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Crows Landing Road.
February 24
1:10 a.m.: Malicious, mischievous false call on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
1:43 p.m.: Cultivated vegetation, crop fire on El Katrina Lane.
3:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
6:07 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Orange Avenue.
February 25
5:03 a.m.: Cultivated vegetation, crop fire on El Katrina Lane.
10:15 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Fink Road.
11:00 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5 off ramp.
February 26
4:06 a.m.: Small grass fire on Kern Street.
7:16 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33.
1:38 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Gaffery Road.
February 27
2:06 p.m.: Smoke check on Golf Canyon Court.
4:37 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on South McCraken Road.
5:48 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on South McCracken Road.
February 28
2:44 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
5:44 p.m.: Special type of incident on north Interstate 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.