Fire Log February 27 to March 5

February 27
3:02 a.m.: Medical assist, Sperry Avenue.
1:40 p.m.: Medical assist, Bear Hollow Court.
2:43 p.m.: Lock-out, Sperry Avenue.
6:03 p.m.: Medical assist, East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:46 p.m.: Medical assist, Azalea Drive.
February 28
12:21 a.m.: Medical assist, Azalea Drive.
12:26 a.m.: Medical assist, Jewel Flower Drive.
10:01 a.m.: Unintentional transmission of alarm, Eureka Street.
10:54 a.m.: Medical assist, South Seventh Street.
6:10 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Ashwood Lane.
March 1
4:14 a.m.: Medical assist, Traina Drive.
10:33 a.m.: Medical assist, Sweetwood Lane.
1:02 p.m.: Person in distress, Eider Drive.
2:10 p.m.: Medical assist, K Street.
9:22 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Baldwin Road at Shearwater Drive.
March 2
3:28 a.m.: Medical aid, Sierra Creek Court.
5:32 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire, Sperry Avenue at Rogers Road.
1:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Daisy Drive.
4:30 p.m.: Medical assist, Chesterfield Court.
6:50 p.m.: Unauthorized burning, North Fifth Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:19 p.m.: Medical assist, Sunflower Drive.
9:14 p.m.: Medical assist, Arambel Drive.
10:33 p.m.: Medical assist, Imperial Lily Drive.
March 3
5:05 a.m.: Medical assist, Arambel Drive.
11:15 a.m.: Vehicle accident, North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:04 p.m.: Medical aid, North Second Street.
12:57 p.m.: Power line down, Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
5:15 p.m.: Medical assist, South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:02 p.m.: Medical assist, Shearwater Drive.
March 4
12:45 a.m.: Medical assist, Pitscottie Lane.
4:46 a.m.: Medical assist, Bella Flora Lane.
5:44 a.m.: Medical aid, Cougar Creek Drive.
2:14 p.m.: Vehicle accident, Calvinson Parkway at Baldwin Road.
2:29 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional, Keystone Pacific Parkway.
4:46 p.m.: Person in distress, North Sixth Street.
7:36 p.m.: Extrication, rescue, Park Center Drive.
8:30 p.m.: Medical aid, Amador Creek Lane.
March 5
12:38 a.m.: Medical assist, Logan Way.
9:31 a.m.: Medical assist, Summer Phlox Lane.
