Fire Log February 28 to March 6

February 28
6:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Deer Hollow Drive.
7:51 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on E Street at South Second Street.
1:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
2:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Samantha Creek Drive.
5:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
March 1
12:02 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:11 a.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on North Seventh Street.
8:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
1:43 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
7:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Heartland Ranch Avenue at Red Robin Drive.
March 2
11:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Shasta Creek Court.
3:57 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
7:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
March 3
3:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
5:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Alpine Creek Drive.
March 4
2:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Daylily Lane.
7:41 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on E street at South Second Street.
March 5
9:18 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
March 6
12:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Noble Park Circle.
12:37 a.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
11:36 a.m.: Medical assist on mesa Creek Drive.
12:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Sanderling Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 1
9:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Pomelo Avenue.
11:17 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Maze Boulevard.
1:53 p.m.: Medical assist on McGinnis Avenue.
March 2
9:48 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Kern Street.
10:49 a.m.: Special type of incident on Bell Road.
11:24 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
5:42 p.m.: Small trash fire on Highway 33.
5:48 p.m.: Small roadside fire on Prince Road.
March 3
4:46 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
March 4
5:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Moran Road.
9:59 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
5:16 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
9:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Smith Street.
March 5
1:39 a.m.: Cultivated tree fire on West Hamilton Road.
1:48 a.m.: Special type of incident on Rogers Road.
10:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Jacks Place.
10:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Sequoia Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene at River Road.
March 6
12:13 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Fink Road.
1:43 a.m.: Medical assist on East Stuhr Road.
2:54 a.m.: Building fire on Fig Lane.
6:26 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
9:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene at East Las Palmas Avenue.
