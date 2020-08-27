Fire log from August 17 through August 23, 2020

Patterson Fire Department
August 17
9:17 a.m.: Dispatched & canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
1:14 p.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on C Street.
10:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
August 18
7:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
8:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
4:55 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
4:09 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, East Last Palmas Avenue at North Hartley Street.
4:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
7:10 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
August 19
12:21 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street
2:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
3:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
11:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
August 20
11:10 a.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
2:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Sunflower Drive.
6:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Summer Phlox Lane.
8:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
10:28 p.m.: Dispatched and cancelled enroute to Pinto Way.
11:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Totman Court.
August 21
4:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
11:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Daisy Drive.
5:12 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
5:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Placer Creek Drive.
7:34 p.m.: Medical aid, South Second Street at South Salado Avenue.
August 22
12:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Mallard Creek Court.
8:51 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Poppy Avenue.
1:16 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
3:05 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North First Street.
11:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 17
2:12 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on South Interstate 5.
2:21 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on South Interstate 5.
6:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Sycamore Avenue.
9:27 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Diablo Grande Parkway.
11:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Grayson Road.
August 18
8:45 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to located on Bell Road.
August 19
7:53 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Find Road.
10:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
4:07 p.m.: Medical assist on South Interstate 5.
6:26 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Orestimba Road.
August 20
6:13 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
6:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
August 21
12:27 p.m.: Medical assist on South Interstate 5.
1:11 p.m.: Emergency medical service on Bell Road.
5:24 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Azevedo Road.
August 22
5:43 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
6:07 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Almond Avenue.
8:51 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Poppy Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to located on South Interstate 5.
10:10 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on South McCracken Road.
8:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Shiells Road.
August 23
5:02 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident at North Interstate 5 rest area.
5:21 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional.
8:04 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on South Interstate 5.
10:16 p.m.: Special type of incident on Locust Avenue.
