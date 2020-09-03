August 24
2:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
8:09 a.m.: Person in distress on Hollyhock Circle.
11:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
12:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Summer Phlox Lane.
2:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
7:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Thoroughbred Street.
August 25
8:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Court.
11:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Walnut Court.
August 26
12:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
9:52 a.m.: Special type of incident on Baldwin and Zacharias Road.
1:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
4:15 p.m.: Public service assistance on Spanish Barb Way.
August 27
10:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
12:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Hollyhock Circle.
3:02 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
3:58 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
7:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
August 28
5:37 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
1:24 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry and West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:43 p.m.: Biological hazard investigation but none found on North Salado Avenue.
5:52 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Paradise Avenue.
August 29
3:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Meadow Creek Drive.
5:35 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
August 30
4:18 a.m.: medical assist on North First Street.
5:03 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Ward Avenue.
10:38 a.m.: Medical aid on C Street.
6:47 p.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
7:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
9:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 24
12:14 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
4:26 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Hamilton Road.
7:23 p.m.: Special type of incident on Crows Landing and Armstrong Road.
August 25
12:01 a.m.: Camp fire on Maze Boulevard.
August 26
12:13 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
4:06 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
6:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
3:10 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Davis and West Marshall Road.
August 27
3:02 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
3:58 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
August 28
11:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Bell Road.
5:52 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Paradise Avenue.
August 29
12:08 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on River and Oaklea Road.
2:00 p.m.: Small grass fire on Hills Ferry Road.
4:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
August 30
4:38 a.m.: Fire in motorhome, camper or recreational vehicle on Howard and Starks Road.
9:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
