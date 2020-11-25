Fire log from November 16 through November 22, 2020

November 16
12:37 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Sperry Avenue and South Third Street.
4:45 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional on Rogers Road.
5:58 a.m.: Public service assistance on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:23 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
8:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
9:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
11:26 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to James Burke Avenue.
12:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
1:30 p.m.: Person in distress on Osprey Drive.
9:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
November 17
5:00 a.m.: Person in distress on Osprey Drive.
4:46 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue.
November 18
4:07 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
10:20 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue.
November 19
9:00 a.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
9:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Place.
9:31 a.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
10:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
11:07 a.m.: Public service assistance on Osprey Drive.
1:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
2:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Northmead Way and North Third Street.
2:59 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire-unintentional on Plaza Circle.
4:03 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
4:09 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
4:31 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
10:56 p.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Speno Drive.
November 20
4:24 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street and Sperry Avenue.
7:07 p.m.: Cooking fire that was confined to the container at Traina Drive.
8:08 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry and West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
November 21
12:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
1:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
4:24 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
5:12 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Paint Way.
10:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Angus Street.
November 22
12:43 a.m.: Medical assist on North First Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:41 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 16
12:49 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:01 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5 on ramp.
November 17
6:15 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
6:42 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to South Interstate 5.
3:54 p.m.: Small grass fire on Howard Road.
4:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
10:57 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Baldwin Road.
November 18
12:14 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
9:45 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
5:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Foxy Court.
November 19
7:59 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on South Interstate 5.
12:37 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
November 20
8:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Pear Avenue.
1:56 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Kasson Road.
November 21
6:37 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
9:10 a.m.: Smoke check on South Interstate 5 off ramp.
9:55 a.m.: Smoke check on South Interstate 5.
11:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.