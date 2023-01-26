Fire Log January 16 to 22

January 16
1:03 a.m.: Medical assist, West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:47 a.m.: Medical assist, South First Street.
7:48 a.m.: Medical aid, Periwinkle Drive.
12:34 p.m.: Medical assist, Wiltshire Drive.
12:46 p.m.: Medical assist, Lemon Blossom Lane.
1:42 p.m.: Medical assist, Tyler Street.
January 17
12:01 a.m.: Medical assist, Yellowhammer Drive.
4:34 a.m.: Medical assist, Shearwater Drive.
8:31 a.m.: Medical aid, Phlox Drive.
12:50 p.m.: Medical aid, Peregrine Drive.
1:26 p.m.: Gas leak, Keystone Pacific Parkway.
2:39 p.m.: Medical assist, North First Street.
6:47 p.m.: Medical aid, Snow Creek Lane.
January 18
1:49 a.m.: Person in distress, Oasis Lane.
4:57 a.m.: Person in distress, Oasis Lane.
7:07 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, Placer Creek Drive.
5:11 p.m.: Medical assist, Walnut Avenue.
10:11 p.m.: Medical aid, Leverton Drive.
January 19
2:03 a.m.: Medical assist, Dowitcher Drive.
5:05 a.m.: Medical assist, Sudbrook Court.
5:04 p.m.: Unauthorized burning, West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
5:35 p.m.: Medical aid, South El Circulo.
7:03 p.m.: Medical assist, James Burke Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: Medical aid, Mesquite Drive.
January 20
6:43 a.m.: Medical aid, Oasis Lane.
9:35 a.m.: Medical aid, Henley Parkway.
1:51 p.m.: Medical assist, West Las Palmas Avenue at North Seventh Street.
4:36 p.m.: Medical assist, Vicki Lynn Lane.
7:05 p.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container, Traina Drive.
January 21
4:21 a.m.: Medical assist, Clover Avenue.
7:37 p.m.: Medical assist, North Sixth Street.
9:13 p.m.: Medical assist, Ivy Avenue.
9:45 p.m.: Medical aid, Logan Way.
10:58 p.m.: Medical assist, E Street.
11:24 p.m.: Medical assist, South Third Street.
January 22
1:19 a.m.: Medical assist, Pipit Drive.
11:21 a.m.: Medical aid, South Fourth Street.
12:07 p.m.: Medical assist, E Street at South Ninth Street.
2:04 p.m.: Medical aid, Ward Avenue at North Ninth Street.
4:40 p.m.: Medical assist, Calvinson Parkway.
9:03 p.m.: Medical assist, Berrendas Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District January 16
3:52 a.m.: Public service assistance, Highway 33 at Gaffery Road.
5:44 a.m.: Extrication, rescue, Highway 33 at East Marshall Road.
8:58 a.m.: Medical assist, Wildermuth Circle.
11:29 a.m.: Extrication, rescue, River Road.
2:10 p.m.: Medical assist, Armstrong Road at East Fifth Street.
5:53 p.m.: Extrication, rescue, Highway 33 at Magnolia Avenue.
7:59 p.m.: Medical assist, Azevedo Road.
January 17
11:27 a.m.: Medical assist, South McCracken Road.
4:39 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene, Crows Landing Road.
6:29 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, North McCracken Road at Maze Boulevard.
11:35 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident, Orestimba Road.
January 18
10:14 a.m.: Medical assist, Fruit Avenue.
7:07 p.m.: Medical assist, Howard Road.
January 19
4:30 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Rogers Road at Highway 33.
January 21
12:38 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene, south Interstate 5.
January 22
2:07 a.m.: Medical assist, Kilburn Road.
2:28 p.m.: Special type of incident, Shiells Road.
