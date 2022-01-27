Fire Log January 17 to January 23

January 17
12:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
2:45 p.m.: Person in distress on North Fourth Street at M Street.
3:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Drive.
5:34 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Fifth Street.
8:13 p.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
10:55 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
January 18
6:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
7:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Sweetwood Lane.
11:19 p.m.: Medical aid on I Street.
January 19
6:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
11:18 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
4:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
4:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
5:47 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Roxanne Drive.
9:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
9:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
January 20
12:44 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
12:55 a.m.: Medical aid on Shasta Creek Court.
12:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Arambel Drive.
2:09 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at South Ninth Street.
2:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Orchid Lane.
January 21
7:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Inaudi Drive.
9:44 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Ivy Avenue.
January 22
12:22 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Logan Way.
2:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
2:06 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Seventh Street.
4:56 p.m.: Building fire on M Street.
7:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Daisy Drive.
January 23
1:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Samantha Creek Drive.
3:09 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Traina Drive.
10:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
January 17
12:49 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33.
6:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Paradise Avenue.
January 18
5:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Prince Road.
2:47 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
11:54 p.m.: Smoke check on River Road.
January 19
6:21 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
5:50 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on north Interstate 5.
January 20
5:04 p.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
5:44 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Anderson Road.
8:10 p.m.: Unknown type fire on Fig Avenue.
8:24 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Pomelo Avenue.
January 21
1:09 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on River Road.
January 22
10:35 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Prince Road.
January 23
10:31 a.m.: Garbage dump or sanitary landfill fire on Gaffery Road.
9:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
10:30 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
