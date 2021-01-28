Fire Log January 18 January 24

PATTERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
January 18
12:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Shasta Creek Court.
1:24 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
3:44 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Sperry Avenue.
8:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
8:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Summer Phlox Lane.
8:57 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
10:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
January 19
4:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
6:53 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on James Burke Avenue at Kestrel Drive.
January 20
11:46 a.m.: Medical aid on I Street.
3:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Nubian Street.
January 21
6:20 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
7:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
10:18 a.m.: Medical aid on Summer Phlox Lane.
11:15 a.m.: Gas leak on South Third Street.
10:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Oasis Lane.
January 22
12:35 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Ivy Avenue.
8:51 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Sweet Pea Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
7:16 p.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue at South First Street.
7:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Jersey Lane.
8:56 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained on South Second Street at C Street.
January 23
6:04 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
1:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
4:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Wolfpack Court.
10:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Delphia Drive.
11:29 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek.
9:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Shasta Creek Court.
January 24
8:04 a.m.: Medical aid on Tissot Drive.
10:20 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
12:56 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at Ward Avenue.
WEST STANISLAUS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
January 18
2:37 a.m.: Special type of incident on Stark Road.
7:16 a.m.: Fire out upon arrival at Highway 33.
9:34 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
10:11 a.m.: Public service assistance on Villa Manucha Road.
3:11 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on East Marshall Road at Tulip Avenue.
5:48 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Grapevine Drive.
January 19
11:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Villa Manucha Road.
January 20
2:57 a.m.: Special type of incident on South McCracken Road.
1:13 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
7:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Grapevine Drive.
January 21
2:51 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on East Marshall Road.
3:10 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Fruit Avenue.
5:37 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
7:35 p.m.: Small grass fire on Elm Avenue.
January 22
7:48 a.m.: Medical aid on South Interstate 5.
January 23
12:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Old Las Palmas Avenue.
4:21 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Eucalyptus Avenue.
January 24
12:13 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Sperry Avenue.
8:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Holly Avenue.
11:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
