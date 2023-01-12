Fire Log January 2 to January 8

January 2
11:16 a.m.: Cooking fire, Clover Avenue at Sperry Avenue.
11:37 a.m.: Medical assist, Roxanne Drive.
5:15 p.m.: Medical aid, Daisy Drive.
5:37 p.m.: Hazardous condition, Rogers Road.
January 3
3:49 a.m.: Medical assist, Stawell Drive.
10:58 a.m.: Medical assist, Poppy Avenue.
12:39 p.m.: Medical aid, South Fifth Street.
4:33 p.m.: Medical aid, Sperry Avenue.
7:03 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire, Plaza.
January 4
7:39 a.m.: Medical aid, Horizon Lane.
9:17 p.m.: Medical aid, Walnut Avenue.
10:39 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire, South Ninth Street.
January 5
5:25 a.m.: Medical assist, North First Street.
8:01 a.m.: Medical aid, North First Street.
10:48 a.m.: Gas leak, Sperry Avenue.
1:20 p.m.: Medical aid, Pinto Way.
3:13 p.m.: Building fire, Weber Avenue.
January 6
6:34 a.m.: Medical assist, Logan Way.
12:44 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill, Belmont Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Medical aid, Walker Ranch Parkway.
6:19 p.m.: Medical aid, Scarlet Lane.
January 7
10:08 p.m.: Medical aid, Logan Way.
January 8
4:30 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, Rogers Road.
1:00 p.m.: Medical aid, Portrait Lane.
3:27 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Sperry Avenue.
11:52 p.m.: Medical aid, Phlox Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
January 2
4:00 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene, Magnolia Avenue.
January 3
7:48 a.m.: Medical assist, Magnolia Avenue.
10:09 a.m.: Medical assist, Wilson Street.
3:57 p.m.: Special type of incident, River Road.
5:41 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene, Magnolia Avenue.
January 4
1:45 p.m.: Medical assist, Fruit Avenue.
6:29 p.m.: Medical assist, Crows Landing Road.
8:29 p.m.: Medical assist, Elm Avenue.
10:18 p.m.: Medical assist, Hoyer Road.
January 5
9:59 a.m.: Medical assist, Upper Road.
12:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
12:29 p.m.: Wires down, Highway 33 at Eastin Road.
7:18 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33 at Crows Landing Road.
January 6
6:27 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
1:09 p.m.: Lock-out, Vintner Circle.
2:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Highway 33 at Eastin Road.
6:15 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency, Eucalyptus Avenue.
8:24 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Maze Boulevard at River Road.
January 7
12:53 p.m.: Medical assist, East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:53 p.m.: Medical assist, Wilson Street.
January 8
1:22 p.m.: Special type of incident, Highway 33 at Anderson Road.
8:55 p.m.: Special type of incident, South McCracken Road.
10:48 p.m.: Medical assist, River Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.