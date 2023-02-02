Fire Log January 23 to January 28

January 23
2:58 a.m.: Medical assist, Weber Avenue.
4:06 a.m.: Medical assist, Fawn Lily Drive.
5:46 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Sperry Avenue at Park Center Drive.
6:34 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate, Bella Flora Lane.
9:37 p.m.: Medical aid, Sutter Creek Court.
January 24
12:07 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Peregrine Drive.
1:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Sycamore Avenue at Eucalyptus Avenue.
6:08 p.m.: Medical assist, Mesquite Drive.
January 25
5:07 a.m.: Medical assist, Holdenhurst Lane.
9:44 a.m.: Medical assist, South Seventh Street.
12:26 p.m.: Medical assist, Logan Way.
2:30 p.m.: Medical assist, Gaugin Way.
6:37 p.m.: Medical assist, Granite Creek Drive.
7:36 p.m.: Medical aid, Thoroughbred Street.
7:57 p.m.: Medical aid, Horizon Lane.
8:32 p.m.: Medical assist, Lilac Avenue.
January 26
10:34 a.m.: Medical assist, Calvinson Parkway.
8:03 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, North First Street.
8:53 p.m.: Medical aid, Northmead Way.
January 27
8:31 a.m.: Local alarm system, malicious false alarm, Henley Parkway.
9:00 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene, Olive Avenue at North Second Street.
11:52 a.m.: Medical aid, Romanov Court.
11:58 a.m.: Medical aid, Keystone Pacific Parkway.
4:09 p.m.: Medical aid, Abelia Lane.
6:59 p.m.: Medical assist, East Las Palmas Avenue.
January 28
8:37 a.m.: Medical assist, Noble Park Circle.
4:17 p.m.: Swift water rescue, West Grayson Road.
5:28 p.m.: Medical assist, Red Robin Drive.
January 29
1:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, North Sixth Street.
5:31 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Fawn Lily Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District January 23
1:15 p.m.: Medical assist, Panoz Court.
5:39 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, Sperry Avenue.
5:46 p.m.: Medical assist, Fink Road.
7:13 p.m.: Medical assist, Elm Avenue.
January 24
5:10 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Howard Road.
January 25
10:38 a.m.: Medical assist, West Mariposa Street.
4:04 p.m.: Medical assist, California Oak Circle.
10:29 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, north Interstate 5.
January 26
7:56 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate, Highway 33 at Anderson Road.
7:31 p.m.: Medical assist, Pomegranate Avenue.
January 27
2:09 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire, south Interstate 5 off ramp at Fink Road.
4:32 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident, Maze Boulevard at Kasson Road.
January 28
5:10 a.m.: Fire, other, south Interstate 5.
1:53 p.m.: Medical assist, Fink Road.
