Fire Log January 24 to January 30

January 24
1:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Traina Drive.
January 25
4:46 a.m.: Local alarm system, malicious false alarm on Park Center Drive.
10:01 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on E Street.
11:55 a.m.: Medical aid on Condor Court.
January 26
12:05 a.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
11:43 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue at Sperry Avenue.
2:54 p.m.: Detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Sunflower Drive.
8:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Swan Drive.
January 27
9:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Daylily Lane.
1:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
11:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
January 28
7:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Garden Patch Way.
9:23 a.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Sperry Avenue.
10:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Paint Way.
1:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
4:01 p.m.: Medical aid on D Street.
5:07 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Osprey Drive.
5:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Demsey Place.
7:29 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
8:21 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Peregrine Drive.
10:00 p.m.: Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm on Park Center Drive.
January 29
10:13 a.m.: Medical aid on Steel Creek Drive.
1:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Bogdanich Way.
2:29 p.m.: Local alarm system, malicious false alarm on Speno Drive.
8:26 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
January 30
2:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene on Ward Avenue.
2:50 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
7:27 a.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
5:28 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
January 24
9:39 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
3:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
8:51 p.m.: Hazardous or other condition on Fig Avenue.
January 25
2:01 p.m.: Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire on South McCracken Road.
3:13 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Elm Avenue.
January 26
11:34 a.m.: Equipment fire on Sycamore Avenue.
2:17 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
3:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
January 27
2:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Welty Road.
January 28
11:11 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Walnut Avenue.
January 29
12:12 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Pomelo Avenue.
10:42 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
5:26 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Orestimba Road.
8:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
January 30
2:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Grapevine Drive.
2:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Vineyard Avenue.
4:59 p.m.: Smoke check on Poppy Avenue.
5:39 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Mulberry Avenue.
10:28 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
