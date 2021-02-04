Fire Log January 25 to January 29

PATTERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
January 25
12:42 a.m.: Medical aid South First Street.
1:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Moray Court.
7:29 a.m.: Building fire on I Street.
9:49 a.m.: Medical aid on Traina Drive.
January 26
3:46 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
4:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
January 27
1:47 a.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
2:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
4:13 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Rogers Road.
5:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
8:10 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Rogers Road.
January 28
7:36 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
7:48 a.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
10:12 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Flicker Lane.
January 29
5:57 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Chestnut Avenue.
8:32 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Marshall Road.
12:57 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation on New Forest Way.
8:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Brook Hollow Drive.
10:06 p.m.: Special type of incident on South Second Street.
WEST STANISLAUS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
January 25
4:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Loquat Avenue.
January 26
12:51 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Apricot Avenue.
4:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Jorgensen Road.
January 27
1:39 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
7:14 a.m.: Special type of incident on Maze Boulevard.
6:53 p.m.: Hazardous condition on Highway 33.
January 28
12:19 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33
7:05 a.m.: Dispatched & canceled enroute to Maze Boulevard at Kasson Road.
7:17 a.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
8:10 a.m.: Public service assistance on Minnear Road.
9:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
1:51 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
January 29
2:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
8:32 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Marshall Road.
11:59 a.m.: Wires down on Livingston Circle.
6:49 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Laird Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.