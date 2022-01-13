Fire Log January 3 to January 9

January 3
4:46 a.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
5:35 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:31 a.m.: Sprinkler activation, no fire – unintentional on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
5:08 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
6:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
7:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
9:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Flicker Lane.
January 4
3:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
2:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Court.
3:53 p.m.: Medical assist on south Ninth Street.
4:51 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire on west Las Palmas Avenue.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on south First Street.
8:15 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on west Las Palmas Avenue.
10:52 p.m.: Medical assist on east Las Palmas Avenue.
January 5
5:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Unidad Court.
9:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
10:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Mackilhaffy Drive.
2:21 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Wanzia Court.
5:25 p.m.: Dispatched & canceled enroute on Sperry Avenue.
9:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Millwood Drive.
January 6
6:04 a.m.: Malicious, mischievous false call on Keystone Boulevard
9:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Azalea Drive.
10:01 a.m.: Medical aid east Las Palmas Avenue.
1:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Sweetwood Lane.
2:32 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Snake Creek Drive.
4:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Berrendas Street.
8:45 p.m.: Medical aid on south Seventh Street.
January 7
6:56 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Keystone Boulevard.
4:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
6:15 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Sperry Avenue.
6:30 p.m.: Medical assist on north Third Street.
January 8
9:00 a.m.: Medical assist on F Street.
11:25 a.m.: Medical assist on south Seventh Street.
3:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
5:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
January 9
12:16 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north First Street.
12:31 p.m.: Special type of incident on north Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
January 3
7:04 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on River Road.
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
1:02 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Locust Avenue.
4:14 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
7:46 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident Fink Road.
January 4
7:29 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
7:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
5:03 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
January 5
5:05 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
January 6
4:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Court.
2:16 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33.
6:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
7:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Avenue.
7:51 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
9:43 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Highway 33.
January 7
2:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Road.
January 9
6:41 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
7:15 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manucha Road.
9:39 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Villa Manucha Road.
4:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
8:52 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Interstate 5.
