Fire Log January 31 to February 5

January 31
12:22 a.m.: Medical aid, Cougar Creek Drive.
1:01 a.m.: Medical aid, Palomino Way.
6:16 a.m.: Medical aid, Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:43 a.m.: Medical aid, Spooner Court.
3:27 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO, Woodcreeper Court.
7:52 p.m.: Medical aid, Morning Glory Drive.
February 1
12:59 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire, North Second Street at I Street.
12:41 p.m.: Medical assist, Amberina Court.
6:46 p.m.: Medical assist, East Las Palmas Avenue.
February 2
10:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, E Street.
2:33 p.m.: Medical aid, Cliff Swallow Drive.
3:33 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, North Second Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:36 p.m.: Medical aid, Washburn Street.
4:09 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency, south Interstate 5.
10:37 p.m.: Medical assist, Yancey Court.
11:01 p.m.: Gas leak, Sperry Avenue.
February 3
1:23 p.m.: Medical aid, Elk Creek Lane.
2:22 p.m.: Medical aid, M Street.
2:45 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO, North Hartley Street.
3:02 p.m.: Medical aid, K Street.
5:20 p.m.: Medical aid, Sperry Avenue.
7:54 p.m.: Medical aid, Thrush Drive.
8:13 p.m.: Medical aid, Thoroughbred Street.
February 4
12:21 a.m.: Medical aid, Calvinson Parkway.
9:21 a.m.: Medical assist, Noble Park Circle.
11:56 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, South Fourth Street.
3:30 p.m.: Medical assist, Moray Court.
3:50 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO, Mesa Creek Drive.
9:51 p.m.: Medical assist, West Las Palmas Avenue.
February 5
1:02 a.m.: Medical assist, Logan Way.
7:26 a.m.: Medical assist, Hoffman Court.
10:38 a.m.: Hazardous condition, South Fifth Street.
3:16 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Millwood Drive.
6:04 p.m.: Medical assist, North Sixth Street.
7:08 p.m.: Medical assist, Osprey Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
January 31
12:03 a.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire, Grayson Road at Highway 33.
12:37 a.m.: Fire out upon arrival, north Interstate 5.
8:26 p.m.: Medical assist, Howard Road.
February 1
1:25 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Freitas Road.
3:26 p.m.: Medical assist, River Road.
5:41 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Sycamore Avenue.
6:06 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Crows Landing Road.
7:27 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, Hoyer Road.
February 2
3:17 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
8:04 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute, south Interstate 5.
10:22 p.m.: Medical assist, Livingston Circle.
February 3
3:54 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate, Ward Avenue at Elfers Road.
6:22 a.m.: Medical assist, Anderson Road.
8:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
10:20 p.m.: Medical assist, Elm Avenue.
February 4
1:05 a.m.: Medical assist, Elm Avenue.
4:56 a.m.: Medical assist, Loquat Avenue.
8:31 a.m.: Medical assist, G Street.
9:19 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO, Lemon Avenue.
8:28 p.m.: Medical assist, Minnie Street.
February 5
6:57 a.m.: Medical assist, Varietal Court.
5:22 p.m.: Medical assist, Highway 33.
