Fire Log January 31 to February 6

January 31
7:48 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
11:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
8:59 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South Fourth Street at C Street.
February 1
5:50 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:18 a.m.: Public service assistance on Jasmine Drive.
5:05 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO detected, on Cherry Blossom Lane.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
9:38 p.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
February 2
11:57 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
12:45 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
12:57 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Speno Drive.
5:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Imperial Lily Drive.
9:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Clover Avenue.
9:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive at Hoffman Court.
9:53 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue at North Hartley Street.
February 3
6:41 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Roadrunner Drive.
9:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Garden Patch Way.
February 4
2:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
9:36 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Mackilhaffy Drive.
1:55 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Park Center Drive.
3:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
4:11 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at South Second Street.
February 5
5:46 p.m.: Medical aid on M Street.
6:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Ibis Drive.
9:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Washburn Street.
February 6
1:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Ridge Creek Lane.
5:47 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Bullfinch Drive.
5:49 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on James Burke Avenue.
7:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
10:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Jake Creek Drive.
