Fire Log January 4 through January 10

PATTERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
January 4
8:00 a.m.: Medical aid on Marigold Drive.
10:49 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
1:07 p.m.: Building fire on Baldwin Road.
2:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
4:13 p.m. :Medical aid on Cougar Creek Drive.
January 5
3:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
7:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Hollyhock Circle.
9:29 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
January 6
8:20 a.m.: Smoke detector activation with no fire on M Street.
9:24 a.m.: Medical aid on Marisa Drive.
2:56 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
5:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
6:00 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Peach Blossom Lane.
January 7
12:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
12:43 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Gaugin Way.
January 8
12:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Klopping Court
11:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Thoroughbred Street.
January 9
12:33 a.m.:Medical aid on Orchid Lane.
1:15 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
1:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Calvinson Parkway.
8:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Stone Creek Lane.
January 10
12:01 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
10:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Chestnut Avenue.
3:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Court.
WEST STANISLAUS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
January 4
10:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
5:01 p.m.: Camper or recreational vehicle fire on River Road.
January 5
7:08 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on West Grayson Rd.
10:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Villa Manucha Road.
January 6
5:36 p.m.: Special type of incident on Hills Ferry Road.
January 8
8:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Golf Canyon Drive.
8:54 a.m.: Grass fire on South Iinterstate 5.
January 10
7:52 a.m.: Medical aid on Hito Drive.
