Fire Log July 12 through July 18

Patterson Fire Department
July 12
2:14 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
11:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Toggenburg Street.
3:58 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
4:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
July 13
9:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
11:27 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
12:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Poppy Avenue.
1:01 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:38 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
4:02 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
4:21 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street at South Second Street.
July 14
6:10 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
12:40 p.m.: Gas leak on Arambel Drive.
8:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Fall Avenue.
July 15
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
12:37 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Thrush Drive.
July 16
7:33 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue.
8:53 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
9:03 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:59 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:12 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
5:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Hannah Drive.
10:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Poppy Avenue.
July 17
10:28 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:52 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
9:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
10:07 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
July 18
3:54 a.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
9:13 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional on South Del Puerto Avenue.
10:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Klopping Court.
12:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Chase Street.
9:39 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
10:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 12
6:07 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Stuhr Road.
7:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
6:16 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
July 13
7:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
5:40 p.m.: Smoke check on Fig Avenue.
July 14
12:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
12:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
7:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
July 15
7:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
9:13 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Mulberry Avenue.
July 16
5:41 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Eastin Road.
4:48 p.m.: Building fire on Grayson Road.
5:04 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Grayson Road.
July 17
11:05 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
2:13 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
5:27 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Old Las Palmas Avenue.
7:48 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Marshall Road at Highway 33.
July 18
3:14 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
3:26 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on River Road.
7:27 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
11:30 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Welty Road.
