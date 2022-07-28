Fire Log July 18 to July 24

July 18
12:43 a.m.: Medical aid on Shetland Way.
1:34 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Ibis Drive.
7:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
8:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
11:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Shetland Way.
12:32 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:52 p.m.: Public service assistance on South Del Puerto Avenue.
July 19
7:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Norfolk Avenue.
July 20
6:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
8:58 a.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire on Roadrunner Drive.
10:06 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on South First Street.
10:27 a.m.: Animal rescue on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
12:02 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
12:30 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street at B Street.
1:15 p.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
6:30 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Durer Drive.
July 21
9:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
10:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
11:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
3:36 p.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
9:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Kingfisher Drive.
9:49 p.m.: Unintentional smoke detector activation, no fire on South Second Street.
July 22
12:25 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Third Street.
8:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Yolo Creek Lane.
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
6:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
July 23
2:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
4:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
12:56 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Osprey Drive.
2:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
July 24
12:22 a.m.: Medical assist on Stawell Drive.
9:01 a.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
11:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Sunflower Drive.
4:42 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North Second Street.
4:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
7:49 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
10:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 18
4:11 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Grayson Road at River Road.
4:54 a.m.: Building fire on Welty Road.
5:23 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire Grayson Road.
2:49 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
July 19
4:46 a.m.: Grass fire on East Marshall Road at Sycamore Avenue.
9:28 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on south Interstate 5.
10:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Ash Avenue.
July 20
1:07 a.m.: Roadside fire on Bell Road.
2:16 p.m.: Grass fire on South McCracken Road at Highway 33.
3:35 p.m.: Grass fire on Howard Road.
8:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
9:10 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
11:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
July 21
6:46 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
10:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Fig Avenue.
9:56 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Wilson Street.
July 22
12:57 p.m.: Grass fire north Interstate 5.
5:22 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
5:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Maze Boulevard.
July 23
12:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
11:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Sand Trap Court.
12:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Apricot Avenue.
9:07 p.m.: Special type of incident on Crows Landing Road.
July 24
12:15 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to River Road.
5:46 a.m.: Grass fire on Maze Boulevard.
8:25 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Fruit Avenue.
