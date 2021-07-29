Fire Log July 19 to July 25

Patterson Fire Department
July 19
5:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
11:11 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
2:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Peach Blossom Lane.
2:43 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Fink Road.
10:22 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:56 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Olive Avenue.
July 20
8:29 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
11:15 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
12:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Gannet Lane.
7:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Snow Creek Lane.
8:47 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
9:41 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Horizon Lane.
10:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Torvend Way.
11:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Imperial Lily Drive.
July 21
7:42 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
10:16 a.m.: Emergency Medical Services dispatched and canceled enroute to South Third Street.
12:11 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
5:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Granite Creek Drive.
6:29 p.m.: Ring or jewelry removal on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
7:46 p.m.: Person in distress on Ibis Drive.
11:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
July 22
5:37 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South McCracken Road.
6:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
9:35 a.m.: Medical aid on Mayette Street.
4:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Annamarie Avenue.
5:58 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Black Crow Lane.
6:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Lilac Avenue.
July 23
3:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
7:26 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street at South El Circulo.
7:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
9:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Chase Street.
July 24
12:18 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
8:31 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
12:25 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
1:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
3:10 p.m.: Building fire on Soderstrom Lane.
3:37 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
5:23 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Imperial Lily Drive.
5:43 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North First Street.
8:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
10:39 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Logan Way at Walnut Avenue.
July 25
12:17 a.m.: Service call on Finster Street.
2:00 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
2:05 a.m.: Public service assistance on Portrait Lane.
2:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Dylan Creek Drive.
9:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Dylan Creek Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 19
1:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
2:43 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Fink Road.
2:56 p.m.: Emergency Medical services dispatched and canceled enroute to Olive Avenue.
5:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
July 20
3:28 a.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
1:05 p.m.: Grass fire on Maze Boulevard.
5:01 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on south Interstate 5.
July 21
12:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
7:20 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Draper Road.
7:42 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
July 22
5:37 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South McCracken Road.
11:10 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on south Interstate 5.
7:19 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
10:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
July 23
10:58 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South McCracken Road.
4:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
6:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Anderson Road.
July 24
12:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
12:25 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
12:46 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Hills Ferry Road.
12:48 a.m.: Grass fire on East Marshall Road.
3:37 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
11:37 p.m.: Emergency Medical Services dispatched and canceled enroute to Azevedo Road.
July 25
10:17 a.m.: Roadside grass fire on East Marshall Road.
9:58 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
