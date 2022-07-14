Fire Log July 4 to July 10

July 4
1:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Lavender Lane.
2:41 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Scarlet Lane.
11:33 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Thoroughbred Street.
July 5
8:20 a.m.: Animal rescue on Baldwin Road.
2:39 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
6:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Lavender Lane.
8:35 p.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
July 6
12:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Kinshire Way.
9:09 a.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
2:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
2:52 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Salado Avenue at North Seventh Street.
4:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
10:01 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on North Seventh Street.
July 7
10:46 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
6:27 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on C Street at South Second Street.
11:18 p.m.: Gas leak on South Fifth Street.
July 8
10:56 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
11:13 a.m.: Medical aid on South Rogers Road.
4:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Court.
10:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Heron Drive.
July 9
3:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Traina Drive.
3:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Traina Drive.
4:53 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
9:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
July 10
8:26 a.m.: Person in distress on Skimmer Drive.
9:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
12:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
