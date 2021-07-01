Fire Log June 21 through June 27

Patterson Fire Department
June 21
7:49 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
8:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
11:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Drive.
1:54 p.m.: Emergency Medical Services dispatched and canceled enroute to South Fourth Street.
1:59 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Mulberry Avenue.
2:54 p.m.: Building fire on North Ninth Street.
10:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Lemon Blossom Lane.
June 22
12:23 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
4:35 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
8:25 a.m.: Medical assist on Gaugin Way.
2:37 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North First Street.
4:42 p.m.: Person in distress on Peach Blossom Lane.
6:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
7:44 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Ninth Street.
9:23 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Westfield Place.
June 23
2:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Charbray Court.
4:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Rock Creek Lane.
4:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Renzo Lane.
1:49 p.m.: Animal problem on Sweet Briar Drive.
2:59 p.m.: Medical assist on South Eighth Street.
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
5:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
9:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Jake Creek Drive.
9:55 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Sperry Avenue.
June 24
3:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
3:53 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on South Del Puerto Avenue.
10:11 a.m.: Emergency Medical Services dispatched and canceled enroute to North Second Street.
12:25 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
5:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Leather Creek Lane.
8:04 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
June 25
12:25 p.m.: Gas leak on Barros Street.
8:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Ivy Avenue.
10:24 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Ibis Drive.
June 26
2:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
9:18 a.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on Wolfpack Court.
9:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Ibis Drive.
9:33 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Kingfisher Drive.
9:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
12:38 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Poppy Avenue at South Second Street.
1:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Berrendas Street.
7:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
10:05 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Fourth Street.
June 27
12:43 a.m.: Grass fire on Renzo Lane.
3:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Phlox Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
June 21
12:37 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Interstate 5.
1:56 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident south Interstate 5.
11:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Medlin Road.
1:59 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Mulberry Avenue.
4:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Almond Avenue.
6:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene at Del Puerto Canyon Road.
9:09 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene at Diablo Grande Parkway.
June 22
2:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene on G Street.
June 23
2:45 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Baldwin Road.
4:41 p.m.: Watercraft rescue on Highway 33.
7:29 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident south Interstate 5.
9:25 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
June 24
2:42 p.m.: Wires down on Howard Road.
8:20 p.m.: Authorized controlled burning on Grayson Road.
June 25
10:26 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Grayson Road.
6:27 p.m.: Special type of incident on Pete Miller Road.
11:34 p.m.: Medical aid on South McCracken Road.
June 26
1:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to River Road.
4:59 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Bartch Avenue.
June 27
8:32 a.m.: False alarm on Mulberry Avenue.
10:48 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Diablo Grande Parkway at Del Puerto Canyon Road.
