Fire Log June 6 to June 12

June 6
9:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Totman Court.
9:46 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Shearwater Drive.
10:02 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Totman Court.
11:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
12:15 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute South First Street.
12:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Creekside Drive.
6:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
11:33 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
June 7
1:13 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Hatfield Court.
2:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
12:20 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
12:35 p.m.: Medical aid on L Street.
6:40 p.m.: Person in distress on Rogers Road at Annamarie Avenue.
6:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Sutter Creek Court.
7:04 p.m.: Person in distress on Speno Drive.
June 8
5:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Gannet Lane.
2:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Toyon Lane.
10:50 p.m.: Grass fire on Speno Drive.
June 9
7:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
1:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
3:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Renzo Lane.
4:07 p.m.: Public service assistance on Portrait Lane.
4:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Traina Drive.
6:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
8:35 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to M Street.
9:40 p.m.: Medical aid on Thoroughbred Street.
10:19 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Park Center Drive.
June 10
11:13 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
8:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
10:00 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
10:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
11:20 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
11:43 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Poplar Avenue.
June 11
2:42 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Speno Drive.
7:55 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Scarlet Lane.
2:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Sierra Creek Court.
2:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
4:10 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
9:58 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Fifth Street.
11:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive at Heartland Ranch Avenue.
11:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Mallard Creek.
June 12
7:25 a.m.: Fire, other on Ward Avenue at West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:39 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Second Street at I Street.
4:42 p.m.: Person in distress on Skimmer Drive.
