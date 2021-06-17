Fire Log June 7 through June 12

Patterson Fire
June 7
12:26 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
4:44 p.m.: Person in distress on Samantha Creek Drive.
4:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Mesquite Drive.
7:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Vicki Lynn Lane.
8:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
June 8
8:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Sutter Creek Court.
9:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
9:50 p.m.: Person in distress on Madrone Lane.
June 9
12:08 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
12:02 p.m.: Fire on Lorelei Lane.
7:43 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Logan Way.
8:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Bullfinch Drive.
9:24 p.m.: Medical assist on North Ninth Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Leather Creek Lane.
June 10
4:48 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on South Del Puerto Avenue.
6:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
8:28 a.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Baldwin Road.
9:59 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Wigeon Lane.
4:48 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:35 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
7:57 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Angus Street.
June 11
11:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
12:25 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Kingfisher Drive.
9:41 p.m.: Medical assist on North Ninth Street.
9:49 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
June 12
4:24 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Old Las Palmas Avenue at Poplar Avenue.
8:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
5:31 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Berlin Way.
11:42 p.m.: Sprinkler activation, no fire – unintentional on Ward Avenue.
June 13
5:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
9:41 a.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street at South El Circulo.
10:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
12:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
8:48 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Calvinson Parkway at Baldwin Road.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
June 7
5:42 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Fink Road.
9:27 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Marshall Road.
10:23 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke north Interstate 5.
June 8
4:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident north Interstate 5.
2:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:01 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
June 9
2:59 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
11:17 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Villa Manucha Road.
8:32 p.m.: Special type of incident on Laird Street.
June 10
4:52 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
5:15 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Stuhr Road.
1:47 p.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
June 11
9:51 a.m.: Animal problem or rescue on Vintner Circle.
10:32 a.m.: Grass fire on Sycamore Avenue at Pomegranate Avenue.
3:57 p.m.: Small roadside fire on Fink Road.
7:38 p.m.: Medical assist on East Stuhr Road.
7:59 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
10:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Apricot Avenue.
June 12
6:30 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Crows Landing Road.
11:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Fig Avenue.
