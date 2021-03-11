Fire Log March 1 through March 7

Patterson Fire Department
March 1
12:12 a.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
10:31 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
6:35 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of some on Highway 33.
7:32 p.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
7:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Sunflower Drive.
March 2
5:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Pennyroyal Court.
12:57 p.m.: Medical aid on North Ninth Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Spanish Barb Way.
6:25 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
9:14 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
10:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Place.
March 3
8:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
3:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
6:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
11:14 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on E Street.
March 4
12:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
3:29 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fifth Street.
4:01 a.m.: Public service assistance on Sorrel Court.
11:20 a.m.: Medical aid on Orchid Lane.
12:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Way.
1:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Gaugin Way.
3:40 p.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Carmen Way.
8:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Littleton Drive.
10:16 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
March 5
1:59 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
10:04 a.m.: Fire on South Second Street.
1:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
3:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
6:13 p.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on Tern Way.
8:27 p.m.: Public service assistance on Placer Creek Drive.
March 6
5:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
7:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Angus Street.
March 7
4:11 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to K Street.
5:03 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Las Palmas Avenue at North First Street.
12:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
6:40 p.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 1
5:01 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Elm Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
March 2
6:36 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Marshall Road.
9:51 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
March 3
11:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Freitas Road.
March 4
10:46 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Frank Cox Road.
March 5
9:35 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
March 6
3:58 a.m.: Vehicle and vegetation fire on River Road.
11:15 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
1:47 p.m.: Assist police or another governmental agency on Fink Road.
9:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
March 7
11:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Stuhr Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.