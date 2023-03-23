Fire Log March 13 to March 19

Patterson Fire Department
March 13
1:59 a.m.: Moray Way, Medical assist
9:38 a.m.: Logan Way, Medical assist
6:01 p.m.: Horizon Ln, Medical aid
March 14
4:11 a.m.: Sperry Ave, Person in distress
10:15 a.m.: Clover Ave, Medical assist
2:17 p.m.: N 7th St, Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
3:14 p.m.: W Las Palmas Ave at N 1ST St, Electric wiring/equipment problem
3:15 p.m.: W Las Palmas Ave, Good intent call
3:17 p.m.: Diablo Grande Pkwy at Del Puerto Canyon Rd, Swift water rescue
3:25 p.m.: Logan Way, Public service assistance
4:40 p.m.: Granite Creek Dr, Hazardous condition
8:35 p.m.: Ward Ave, Medical assist
9:03 p.m.: Romanov Ct, Medical aid
10:34 p.m.: Osprey Dr, Carbon monoxide incident
11:53 p.m.: Cougar Creek Dr, Medical assist
March 15
6:48 a.m.: Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Medical aid
9:57 a.m.: Barros St, Medical assist
10:05 a.m.: Maze Blvd, Swift water rescue
11:18 a.m.: Sweet Briar Dr, Animal rescue
2:51 p.m.: Sperry Ave, Unintentional transmission of alarm
March 16
9:31 a.m.: Wiltshire Dr, Dispatched & canceled enroute
2:31 p.m.: Baldwin Rd at Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Medical aid
3:16 p.m.: N 7th St, Medical assist
10:14 p.m.: S 4th St, Medical aid
March 17
1:39 a.m.: Sperry Ave at Baldwin Rd, Medical aid
9:36 a.m.: N 7th St, Dispatched & canceled enroute
1:16 p.m.: Park Center Dr, Medical aid
3:54 p.m.: N 7th St, Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm
6:14 p.m.: Oasis Ln, Medical assist
9:10 p.m.: W Las Palmas Ave, False alarm or false call
March 18
1:54 a.m.: E Las Palmas Ave, Medical aid
11:11 p.m.: Thrush Dr, Medical assist
March 19
2:12 a.m.: Goshawk Ct, Medical assist
2:35 a.m.: N Salado Ave, Medical assist
5:07 a.m.: S El Circulo at S 3RD St, Medical assist
12:46 p.m.: Thrush Dr, Medical assist
5:03 p.m.: Azalea Dr, Medical aid
8:18 p.m.: N 2nd St at W Las Palmas Ave, Dispatched & canceled enroute
8:45 p.m.: S 4th St, Medical assist
9:39 p.m.: Wigeon Ln, Medical assist
10:09 p.m.: Angus St, Medical aid
West Stanislaus
Fire District
March 13
7:26 a.m.: Crows Landing Rd, Special type of incident
12:49 p.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & canceled enroute
March 14
5:29 a.m.: Howard Rd at W Frank Cox Rd, Dispatched & canceled enroute
9:09 a.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & canceled enroute
11:08 a.m.: River Rd at Freitas Rd, Swift water rescue
March 15
6:12 p.m.: Fairway Ct, Medical assist
March 16
7:10 a.m.: River Rd at Freitas Rd, Swift water rescue
11:24 a.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & unable to locate
March 17
1:17 p.m.: Crows Landing Rd, Medical assist
6:08 p.m.: S I-5, Passenger vehicle fire
7:38 p.m.: River Rd at Crows Landing Rd, Dispatched & unable to locate
March 18
12:55 a.m.: River Rd, Vehicle accident
2:31 a.m.: Pomegranate Ave, Medical assist
2:35 a.m.: Raines Rd at Zacharias Rd, Dispatched & unable to locate
6:52 a.m.: W Frank Cox Rd at Howard Rd, Vehicle accident
3:59 p.m.: Howard Rd, Road freight or transport vehicle fire
8:53 p.m.: Howard Rd, Rekindle
