Fire Log March 13 to March 19

Patterson Fire Department

March 13

1:59 a.m.: Moray Way, Medical assist

9:38 a.m.: Logan Way, Medical assist

6:01 p.m.: Horizon Ln, Medical aid

March 14

4:11 a.m.: Sperry Ave, Person in distress

10:15 a.m.: Clover Ave, Medical assist

2:17 p.m.: N 7th St, Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

3:14 p.m.: W Las Palmas Ave at N 1ST St, Electric wiring/equipment problem

3:15 p.m.: W Las Palmas Ave, Good intent call

3:17 p.m.: Diablo Grande Pkwy at Del Puerto Canyon Rd, Swift water rescue

3:25 p.m.: Logan Way, Public service assistance

4:40 p.m.: Granite Creek Dr, Hazardous condition

8:35 p.m.: Ward Ave, Medical assist

9:03 p.m.: Romanov Ct, Medical aid

10:34 p.m.: Osprey Dr, Carbon monoxide incident

11:53 p.m.: Cougar Creek Dr, Medical assist

March 15

6:48 a.m.: Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Medical aid

9:57 a.m.: Barros St, Medical assist

10:05 a.m.: Maze Blvd, Swift water rescue

11:18 a.m.: Sweet Briar Dr, Animal rescue

2:51 p.m.: Sperry Ave, Unintentional transmission of alarm

March 16

9:31 a.m.: Wiltshire Dr, Dispatched & canceled enroute

2:31 p.m.: Baldwin Rd at Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Medical aid

3:16 p.m.: N 7th St, Medical assist

10:14 p.m.: S 4th St, Medical aid

March 17

1:39 a.m.: Sperry Ave at Baldwin Rd, Medical aid

9:36 a.m.: N 7th St, Dispatched & canceled enroute

1:16 p.m.: Park Center Dr, Medical aid

3:54 p.m.: N 7th St, Municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm

6:14 p.m.: Oasis Ln, Medical assist

9:10 p.m.: W Las Palmas Ave, False alarm or false call

March 18

1:54 a.m.: E Las Palmas Ave, Medical aid

11:11 p.m.: Thrush Dr, Medical assist

March 19

2:12 a.m.: Goshawk Ct, Medical assist

2:35 a.m.: N Salado Ave, Medical assist

5:07 a.m.: S El Circulo at S 3RD St, Medical assist

12:46 p.m.: Thrush Dr, Medical assist

5:03 p.m.: Azalea Dr, Medical aid

8:18 p.m.: N 2nd St at W Las Palmas Ave, Dispatched & canceled enroute

8:45 p.m.: S 4th St, Medical assist

9:39 p.m.: Wigeon Ln, Medical assist

10:09 p.m.: Angus St, Medical aid

West Stanislaus

Fire District

March 13

7:26 a.m.: Crows Landing Rd, Special type of incident

12:49 p.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & canceled enroute

March 14

5:29 a.m.: Howard Rd at W Frank Cox Rd, Dispatched & canceled enroute

9:09 a.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & canceled enroute

11:08 a.m.: River Rd at Freitas Rd, Swift water rescue

March 15

6:12 p.m.: Fairway Ct, Medical assist

March 16

7:10 a.m.: River Rd at Freitas Rd, Swift water rescue

11:24 a.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & unable to locate

March 17

1:17 p.m.: Crows Landing Rd, Medical assist

6:08 p.m.: S I-5, Passenger vehicle fire

7:38 p.m.: River Rd at Crows Landing Rd, Dispatched & unable to locate

March 18

12:55 a.m.: River Rd, Vehicle accident

2:31 a.m.: Pomegranate Ave, Medical assist

2:35 a.m.: Raines Rd at Zacharias Rd, Dispatched & unable to locate

6:52 a.m.: W Frank Cox Rd at Howard Rd, Vehicle accident

3:59 p.m.: Howard Rd, Road freight or transport vehicle fire

8:53 p.m.: Howard Rd, Rekindle

