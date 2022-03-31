Fire Log March 21 through March 27

March 21
4:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Emily Court.
7:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Unidad Court.
9:47 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Madrone Lane.
4:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Marsh Wren Court at Heartland Ranch Avenue.
7:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Nostalgia Avenue.
March 22
7:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Wigeon Lane.
March 23
9:24 a.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
12:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
4:35 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Henley Parkway.
8:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
8:33 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Park Center Drive.
March 24
1:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Henley Parkway.
1:52 p.m.: Gas leak on Thoroughbred Street.
4:20 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash, or waste fire on Sycamore Avenue at Olive Avenue.
March 25
1:13 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:35 a.m.: Medical aid on Philomena Court.
3:16 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at North Second Street.
8:25 p.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Ward Avenue.
8:41 p.m.: Special type of incident on Granite Creek Drive.
March 26
1:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
2:13 a.m.: Medical aid on Nubian Street.
10:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Tenbrink Lane.
10:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
10:28 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
1:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
3:34 p.m.: Gas leak on Peach Blossom Lane.
5:20 p.m.: Water or steam leak on Sperry Avenue.
10:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
March 27
12:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Gannet Lane.
1:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Mirror Court.
3:34 a.m.: Medical aid on Periwinkle Drive.
9:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
12:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Third Street at E Street.
3:20 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Third Street.
3:36 p.m.: Medical assist on L Street.
5:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Nostalgia Avenue.
6:39 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Weber Avenue.
10:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
10:37 p.m.: Fire, or other on Henley Parkway.
