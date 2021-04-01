Fire Log March 22 through March 28

Patterson Fire Department
March 22
2:59 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
6:39 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Garden Patch Way.
March 23
5:41 a.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
9:00 a.m.: Building fire on Orange Avenue.
March 24
2:09 a.m.: Medical aid on Garden Patch Way.
10:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
11:59 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
1:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
4:56 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
6:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
6:56 p.m.: Central station malicious false alarm on Kinshire Way.
March 25
5:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Lane.
7:18 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Rosemary Drive.
12:20 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Squash Creek Lane.
1:12 p.m.: Heat from short circuit (wiring), defective or worn, on Berlin Way.
1:19 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
6:20 p.m.: Sprinkler activation due to malfunction on Rogers Road.
March 26
1:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to D Street at South Fifth Street.
1:55 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North Second Street.
7:09 p.m.: Public service assistance on South Third Street.
8:34 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
10:31 p.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
11:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Angus Street.
March 27
12:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Squash Creek Lane.
9:08 a.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
1:50 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
11:40 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Eucalyptus Avenue.
March 28
2:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Romanov Court at Toggenburg Street.
10:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
10:57 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:56 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Sperry Avenue.
3:38 p.m.: Hazardous condition on Beaver Creek Drive.
6:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Placer Creek Drive.
7:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Hatfield Court.
9:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
10:15 p.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Abelia Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 22
6:30 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5.
7:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
7:45 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ingram Creek Road.
10:50 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
3:15 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
March 23
12:11 a.m.: Fires in structure other than in a building on Vivian Road.
March 24
9:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Walt Avenue.
March 25
7:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Marshall Road.
March 26
10:10 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Crows Landing Road.
March 27
10:51 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Fourth Street.
1:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road at Diablo Grande Parkway.
March 28
12:40 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
3:02 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
