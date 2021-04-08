Fire Log March 29 through April 4

Patterson Fire Department
March 29
7:51 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Speno Drive.
3:14 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
8:51 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
8:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Brook Hollow Drive.
9:34 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
March 30
1:56 a.m.: Smoke detector activation on Speno Drive, no fire – unintentional.
3:17 a.m.: Alarm system sounded on Mesa Creek Drive, no fire – unintentional.
4:21 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Beck Creek Lane.
6:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
11:26 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Park Center Drive.
2:03 p.m.: Gas leak on Fall Avenue.
2:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:58 p.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on Traina Drive.
7:21 p.m.: Water or steam leak on Ivy Avenue.
March 31
7:00 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on East Las Palmas Avenue at Elm Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
6:12 p.m.: Public Service assistance on Periwinkle Drive.
7:18 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on C Street at South Second Street.
11:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Vicki Lynn Lane.
April 1
2:31 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue.
9:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
1:00 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
April 2
7:50 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street at North Del Puerto Avenue.
10:04 a.m.: Medical aid on Tern Way.
12:26 p.m.: Building fire on Shearwater Drive.
April 3
8:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
8:58 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue at Sperry Avenue.
5:01 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Henley Parkway.
6:07 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Orchid Lane.
8:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Garden Patch Way.
9:40 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
April 4
4:33 a.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
3:37 p.m.: Public service assistance on Logan Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 29
11:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
7:17 p.m.: Building fire on Shiells Road at Eastin Road.
March 30
No calls for service.
March 31
8:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
11:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on East Las Palmas Avenue at Elm Avenue.
11:56 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Morton Davis Drive.
2:42 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on West Grayson Road.
5:52 p.m.: Cooking fire, confined to container on Varietal Court.
April 1
4:23 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Koster Road.
10:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
10:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Hills Ferry Road.
April 2
6:13 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
4:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
6:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
11:57 p.m.: Special type of incident on Cherry Avenue.
April 3
7:06 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
7:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
6:12 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Broyle Road.
April 4
12:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Bartch Avenue.
10:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
