Fire Log March 29 to April 3

March 29
4:10 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:23 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Second Street at Sperry Avenue.
8:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Rogers Road.
11:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Westbury Lane.
12:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Moray Court.
March 30
6:59 a.m.: Person in distress on Peach Blossom Lane.
8:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
9:20 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
1:53 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
3:35 p.m.: Local alarm system, malicious false alarm on Rogers Road.
March 31
7:43 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
9:01 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
9:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
April 1
2:00 a.m.: Medical assist on Sweetwood Lane.
3:13 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Del Puerto Avenue at Sperry Avenue.
8:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Winter Lane.
April 2
8:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
6:18 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
April 3
8:54 a.m.: Medical assist on McMurphy Court.
11:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
11:30 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue at South Fifth Street.
2:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 28
12:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
3:59 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard at Kasson Road.
10:43 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
March 29
7:00 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Diablo Grande Parkway.
7:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Del Puerto Canyon Road.
March 30
1:13 p.m.: Authorized controlled burning on Howard Road.
March 31
11:10 a.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
6:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Court.
April 2
1:30 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
6:00 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
April 3
4:11 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Morton Davis Drive.
7:14 a.m.: Special type of incident on Pomelo Avenue.
