Fire Log March 6 to March12

Patterson Fire Department

March 6

6:49 a.m.: N 4th St, Medical assist

10:46 a.m.: Sperry Ave, Medical assist

11:17 a.m.: W Las Palmas Ave, Medical assist

12:14 p.m. N 6th St, Medical assist

12:21 p.m. S 4th St, Medical aid

2:20 p.m.: Elm Ave, Vehicle accident

6:36 p.m.: Monet Way, Medical assist

8:52 p.m.: Monet Way, Dispatched & canceled enroute

10:29 p.m.: Messer Pl, Medical assist

March 7

5:28 a.m.: Amberina Ct, Dispatched & canceled enroute

8:57 a.m.: Daylilly Ln, Medical aid

9:06 a.m.: Stakes St, Public service assistance

1:48 p.m.: Keystone Blvd, Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional

2:31 p.m.: Rogers Rd, Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

8:58 p.m.: Medical assist

9:54 p.m.: Arambel Dr, Assist police or other governmental agency

March 8

1:56 a.m.: Spanish Barb Way, Passenger vehicle fire

11 a.m.: Squash Creek Ln, Extrication of victim(s) from machinery

11:20 a.m.: N 7th St, Dispatched & canceled enroute

12:49 p.m.: Keystone Blvd, Alarm system sounded due to malfunction

3:43 p.m.: Longhorn Ln, Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional

7:01 p.m.: Beck Creek Ln, Dispatched & canceled enroute

7:20 p.m.: Granite Creek Dr, Medical aid

9:58 p.m.: Abelia Ln, Medical aid

March 9

2:02 a.m.: Weber Ave, Medical assist

6:19 a.m.: Walker Ranch Pkwy, Medical aid

2:58 p.m.: S 4th St, Carbon monoxide incident

6:26 p.m.: Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Alarm system sounded due to malfunction

7:02 p.m.: Angus St, CO detector activation due to malfunction

8:32 p.m.: Sperry Ave at S 1ST St, Power line down

10:16 p.m.: Barros St, Medical assist

March 10

12:37 a.m.: Brangus Ln, Medical aid

2:52 a.m.: Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Alarm system sounded due to malfunction

9:56 a.m.: W Las Palmas Ave at N 2ND St, Medical assist

2:10 p.m.: Inaudi Dr, Medical assist

6:51 p.m.: Toggenburg St, Medical aid

March 11

11:16 a.m.: Portrait Ln, Medical assist

11:24 a.m.: Osprey Dr, Medical assist

12:19 p.m.: S 5th St, Medical assist

7:40 p.m.: Peach Blossom Ln, Person in distress

March 12

8:14 a.m.: E Las Palmas Ave, Medical assist

10:34 a.m.: N 6th St, Medical assist

11:10 a.m.: Sperry Ave, Medical aid

11:44 a.m.: Barros St, Medical assist

1:11 p.m.: E Las Palmas Ave, Person in distress

5:12 p.m.: Fawn Lily Dr, Medical assist

7:27 p.m.: Mirror Ct, Public service assistance

7:57 p.m.: D St, Smoke scare, odor of smoke

8:31 p.m.: N 2nd St, Person in distress

8:55 p.m.: Arambel Dr, Assist police or other governmental agency

West Stanislaus

Fire District

March 6

12:34 a.m.: River Rd, Medical assist

11:10 a.m.: Eucalyptus Ave, Dispatched & unable to locate

7:03 p.m.: Sperry Ave, Dispatched & canceled enroute

7:29 p.m.: Howard Rd at W Frank Cox Rd, Dispatched & canceled enroute

10:41 p.m.: Fink Rd, Medical assist

March 7

4:16 a.m.: Minnie St, Medical assist

9:22 a.m.: Sycamore Ave at E Las Palmas Ave, Dispatched & unable to locate

2:07 p.m.: Livingston Cir, Medical assist

4:32 p.m.: Orestimba Rd, Medical assist

6:05 p.m.: Bartch Ave, Medical assist

March 8

11:52 a.m.: Pomegranate Ave, Medical assist

7:13 p.m.: Crows Landing Rd at River Rd, Dispatched & canceled enroute

March 9

6:53 a.m.: S I-5, Special type of incident

11:03 a.m.: Livingston Cir, Medical assist

3:54 p.m.: Fruit Ave, Public service assistance

6:16 p.m.: Lemon Ave, Medical assist

March 11

8:13 a.m.: Hwy 33 at Baldwin Rd, Dispatched & unable to locate

3:10 p.m.: S I-5, Vehicle accident

3:17 p.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & canceled enroute

March 12

1:04 p.m.: Poppy Ave, Medical assist

2:55 p.m.: Orange Ave at Sycamore Ave, Medical assist

4:42 p.m.: Crows Landing Rd, Medical assist

