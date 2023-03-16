Fire Log March 6 to March12

Patterson Fire Department
March 6
6:49 a.m.: N 4th St, Medical assist
10:46 a.m.: Sperry Ave, Medical assist
11:17 a.m.: W Las Palmas Ave, Medical assist
12:14 p.m. N 6th St, Medical assist
12:21 p.m. S 4th St, Medical aid
2:20 p.m.: Elm Ave, Vehicle accident
6:36 p.m.: Monet Way, Medical assist
8:52 p.m.: Monet Way, Dispatched & canceled enroute
10:29 p.m.: Messer Pl, Medical assist
March 7
5:28 a.m.: Amberina Ct, Dispatched & canceled enroute
8:57 a.m.: Daylilly Ln, Medical aid
9:06 a.m.: Stakes St, Public service assistance
1:48 p.m.: Keystone Blvd, Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional
2:31 p.m.: Rogers Rd, Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
8:58 p.m.: Medical assist
9:54 p.m.: Arambel Dr, Assist police or other governmental agency
March 8
1:56 a.m.: Spanish Barb Way, Passenger vehicle fire
11 a.m.: Squash Creek Ln, Extrication of victim(s) from machinery
11:20 a.m.: N 7th St, Dispatched & canceled enroute
12:49 p.m.: Keystone Blvd, Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
3:43 p.m.: Longhorn Ln, Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional
7:01 p.m.: Beck Creek Ln, Dispatched & canceled enroute
7:20 p.m.: Granite Creek Dr, Medical aid
9:58 p.m.: Abelia Ln, Medical aid
March 9
2:02 a.m.: Weber Ave, Medical assist
6:19 a.m.: Walker Ranch Pkwy, Medical aid
2:58 p.m.: S 4th St, Carbon monoxide incident
6:26 p.m.: Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
7:02 p.m.: Angus St, CO detector activation due to malfunction
8:32 p.m.: Sperry Ave at S 1ST St, Power line down
10:16 p.m.: Barros St, Medical assist
March 10
12:37 a.m.: Brangus Ln, Medical aid
2:52 a.m.: Keystone Pacific Pkwy, Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
9:56 a.m.: W Las Palmas Ave at N 2ND St, Medical assist
2:10 p.m.: Inaudi Dr, Medical assist
6:51 p.m.: Toggenburg St, Medical aid
March 11
11:16 a.m.: Portrait Ln, Medical assist
11:24 a.m.: Osprey Dr, Medical assist
12:19 p.m.: S 5th St, Medical assist
7:40 p.m.: Peach Blossom Ln, Person in distress
March 12
8:14 a.m.: E Las Palmas Ave, Medical assist
10:34 a.m.: N 6th St, Medical assist
11:10 a.m.: Sperry Ave, Medical aid
11:44 a.m.: Barros St, Medical assist
1:11 p.m.: E Las Palmas Ave, Person in distress
5:12 p.m.: Fawn Lily Dr, Medical assist
7:27 p.m.: Mirror Ct, Public service assistance
7:57 p.m.: D St, Smoke scare, odor of smoke
8:31 p.m.: N 2nd St, Person in distress
8:55 p.m.: Arambel Dr, Assist police or other governmental agency
West Stanislaus
Fire District
March 6
12:34 a.m.: River Rd, Medical assist
11:10 a.m.: Eucalyptus Ave, Dispatched & unable to locate
7:03 p.m.: Sperry Ave, Dispatched & canceled enroute
7:29 p.m.: Howard Rd at W Frank Cox Rd, Dispatched & canceled enroute
10:41 p.m.: Fink Rd, Medical assist
March 7
4:16 a.m.: Minnie St, Medical assist
9:22 a.m.: Sycamore Ave at E Las Palmas Ave, Dispatched & unable to locate
2:07 p.m.: Livingston Cir, Medical assist
4:32 p.m.: Orestimba Rd, Medical assist
6:05 p.m.: Bartch Ave, Medical assist
March 8
11:52 a.m.: Pomegranate Ave, Medical assist
7:13 p.m.: Crows Landing Rd at River Rd, Dispatched & canceled enroute
March 9
6:53 a.m.: S I-5, Special type of incident
11:03 a.m.: Livingston Cir, Medical assist
3:54 p.m.: Fruit Ave, Public service assistance
6:16 p.m.: Lemon Ave, Medical assist
March 11
8:13 a.m.: Hwy 33 at Baldwin Rd, Dispatched & unable to locate
3:10 p.m.: S I-5, Vehicle accident
3:17 p.m.: S I-5, Dispatched & canceled enroute
March 12
1:04 p.m.: Poppy Ave, Medical assist
2:55 p.m.: Orange Ave at Sycamore Ave, Medical assist
4:42 p.m.: Crows Landing Rd, Medical assist
