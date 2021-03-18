Patterson Fire Department
March 8
6:49 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO2, on Pipit Drive.
8:57 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Rogers Road.
10:38 a.m.: Medical aid on Pine Creek Lane.
10:43 a.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
3:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
March 9
2:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Carly Creek Drive.
March 10
6:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Clover Avenue.
7:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Noble Park Circle.
8:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
11:54 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
2:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
2:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Palomino Way.
March 11
12:35 a.m.: Trash or rubbish fire on Carmen Way.
2:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
11:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Hunter Creek Drive.
12:09 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Finster Street.
March 12
5:32 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Jasmine Drive.
March 13
12:38 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional, on Ibis Drive.
1:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Juarez Court.
3:21 p.m.: Public service assistance on Placer Creek Drive.
9:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Bonneau Court.
March 14
10:15 a.m.: Gas leak on Cherry Blossom Lane.
10:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Juarez Court.
11:16 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue at Leverton Drive.
2:11 p.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
3:03 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
3:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Westfield Drive.
7:35 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Portrait Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 8
1:05 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on West Stuhr Road at Jorgensen Road.
5:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Grayson Road at Shiloh Road.
2:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
4:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
6:18 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Hills Ferry Road.
6:37 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Magnolia Avenue.
7:45 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
March 9
5:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Kilburn Road.
March 10
No calls for service.
March 11
4:21 a.m.: Medical assist on McClintock Road.
8:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Varietal Court.
2:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Lundy Road.
3:08 p.m.: Medical assist on West Stuhr Road.
8:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Quince Avenue.
March 12
No calls for service.
March 13
6:16 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on West Stuhr Road.
11:22 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
March 14
No calls for service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.