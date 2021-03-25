Fire Log March15 through March 21

Patterson Fire Department
March 15
12:49 p.m.: Person in distress on Klopping Court.
1:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
3:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Plaza Circle.
6:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Lavender Lane.
11:31 p.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
March 16
10:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Inaudi Court.
9:46 p.m.: Medical aid on Scarlet Lane.
March 17
12:00 a.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
2:48 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
7:12 a.m.: Incinerator overload or malfunction, fire confined, on North Hartley Street.
4:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
6:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Mendocino Creek Drive.
March 18
4:56 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Noble Park Circle.
7:24 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
March 19
6:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
11:39 a.m.: Medical aid on I Street at North Sixth Street.
12:12 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
2:26 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Eucalyptus.
March 20
5:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway at Park Center Drive.
3:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Buckskin Way.
6:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
11:54 p.m.: Medical assist on South Sixth Street.
March 21
12:26 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
2:38 p.m.: Special type of incident on Madrone Lane.
3:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 15
No calls for service.
March 16
6:35 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to River Road.
March 17
No calls for service.
March 18
4:43 a.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
March 19
4:10 p.m.: Special type of incident on north Interstate 5.
11:18 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
March 20
No calls for service.
March 21
2:20 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
5:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
8:06 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
