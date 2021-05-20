Fire Log May 10 through May 16

Patterson Fire Department
May 10
9:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Squash Creek Lane.
5:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Knutson Street.
6:31 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:05 p.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
May 11
11:30 a.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Seventh Street.
5:23 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on North Second Street at Ward Avenue.
7:53 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
May 12
8:42 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:04 a.m.: Building fire on Shearwater Drive.
11:36 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
2:23 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
7:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
9:17 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street at E Street.
9:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
11:52 p.m.: Water problem on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
May 13
3:48 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Eucalyptus Avenue.
9:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Summer Lane.
May 14
8:00 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
10:18 a.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
11:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
2:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive.
3:32 p.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem, other on Sycamore Avenue at Walnut Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Lola Court.
5:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Tyler Street.
11:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Beck Creek Lane.
May 15
8:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
9:06 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Madrone Lane.
3:51 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Gaugin Way.
May 16
6:37 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Gaugin Way.
8:13 p.m.: False alarm or false call on Tyler Street.
10:28 p.m.: Gas leak on Henley Parkway.
10:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Snake Creek Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
May 10
2:43 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Fink Road.
5:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
May 11
12:10 p.m.: Extrication, rescue, other on South McCracken Road.
12:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
1:19 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
2:05 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on north Interstate 5.
4:02 p.m.: Chemical spill or leak on Howard Road.
8:13 p.m.: Animal problem on Vintner Circle.
May 12
12:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
5:06 p.m.: Special type of incident on Martha Street.
8:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Poppy Avenue.
May 13
1:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
11:55 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Draper Road.
May 14
10:54 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
May 15
5:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Jacks Place.
May 16
11:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
7:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
