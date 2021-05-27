Fire Log May 17 through May 23

Patterson Fire Department
May 17
1:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
8:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Gaugin Way.
10:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
11:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
May 18
12:51 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:00 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
4:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
7:33 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Wigeon Lane at Dowitcher Drive.
7:57 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Speno Drive.
9:45 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
May 19
6:40 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street at South El Circulo.
6:49 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:55 p.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Park Center Drive.
May 20
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:37 p.m.: Building fire on Weber Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:55 p.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Park Center Drive.
May 21
1:43 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Mesa Creek Drive.
7:57 a.m.: Medical assist on F Street.
5:21 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Cornflower Drive.
8:10 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on North Third Street.
8:48 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute North Second Street at Ivy Avenue.
May 22
4:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
6:37 p.m.: Person in distress on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:14 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
May 23
7:31 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Park Center Drive.
4:02 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained, on Weber Avenue at East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:46 p.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Roadrunner Drive.
6:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
May 17
6:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
9:41 p.m.: Authorized controlled burning on south Interstate 5.
May 18
1:37 a.m.: Building fire on Highway 33.
10:29 a.m.: Wires down on Cox Road.
6:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
May 19
1:41 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
2:57 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:38 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Oak Flat Road.
2:47 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
9:26 p.m.: Small grass fire on north Interstate 5.
May 20
1:31 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on River Road.
2:47 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
9:26 p.m.: Small grass fire on north Interstate 5.
11:19 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Frank Cox Road.
May 21
5:45 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute on East West Stanislaus Road.
1:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
7:49 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on south Interstate 5.
May 22
1:23 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Vintner Circle.
3:16 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Paradise Avenue.
4:14 p.m.: Medical assist on East West Stanislaus Road.
7:08 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North McCracken Road.
May 23
1:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Pear Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Highway 33.
