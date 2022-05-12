Fire Log May 2 to May 8

May 2
5:50 a.m.: Medical assist on H Street.
6:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
9:38 a.m.: Sprinkler activation, no fire – unintentional on Keystone Boulevard.
3:07 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Hartley Street.
May 3
12:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
2:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
May 4
10:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Jake Creek Drive.
May 5
10:50 a.m.: Medical assist on L Street.
11:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Tarland Lane.
3:10 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:19 p.m.: Medical assist South Fourth Street.
8:30 p.m.: Medical assist Hammon Court.
May 6
1:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
5:10 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
8:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
10:34 a.m.: Medical assist Sperry Avenue.
10:49 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street at South El Circulo.
1:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue.
3:25 p.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
6:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Kestrel Drive.
May 7
2:37 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene at Sunflower Drive.
2:49 a.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
10:10 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene on Westfield Lane.
1:25 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
4:14 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled on scene on Sperry Avenue.
11:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Black Crow Lane.
May 8
5:03 a.m.: Medical aid on Hannah Drive.
5:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
8:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
10:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Littleton Drive.
