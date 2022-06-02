Fire Log May 23 to May 29

May 23
8:11 a.m.: Person in distress on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:46 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Seventh Street.
12:27 p.m.: Grass fire on south Interstate 5.
2:04 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
2:38 p.m.: Medical aid on West Hamilton Road.
4:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Knutson Street.
5:56 p.m.: Medical aid on Stonechat Lane.
8:05 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Speno Drive.
9:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
May 24
6:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Tersk Court.
2:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
3:01 p.m.: Person in distress on Horizon Lane.
3:16 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Almond Avenue.
10:49 p.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
May 25
6:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Sweetwood Lane.
7:19 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:25 a.m.: Gas leak on Morton Davis Drive.
11:40 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on West Las Palmas at Ward Avenue.
11:49 a.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
4:42 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Nostalgia Avenue.
4:52 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Trout Creek Lane.
5:47 p.m.: Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator on Sperry Avenue.
6:38 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Osprey Drive.
7:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
9:40 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Sperry Avenue.
May 26
5:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
7:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
10:36 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:36 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Spanish Barb Way.
6:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Noble Park Circle.
8:13 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
May 27
1:03 a.m.: Gas leak on Shasta Creek Court.
2:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
6:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
11:50 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
12:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
7:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
8:06 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
10:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Moray Court.
May 28
12:33 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
9:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
11:06 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Plaza.
3:41 p.m.: Building fire on Weber Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
7:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Hoffman Court.
9:49 p.m.: Other type of fire on Paint Way.
11:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Hatfield Court.
11:24 p.m.: Detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Lemon Avenue.
May 29
12:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Walnut Avenue.
12:28 a.m.: Water problem on Logan Way.
1:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
10:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
3:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
3:48 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Ward Avenue at North Second Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.