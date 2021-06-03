Fire Log May 24 through May 30

PATTERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT
May 24
6:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Sanderling Drive.
8:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Gaugin Way.
12:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
2:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
4:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Dowitcher Drive.
4:41 p.m.: Person in distress on C Street.
5:51 p.m.: Medical aid on north Seventh Street.
10:12 p.m.: Forest, woods or wildland fire on Rogers Road.
10:18 p.m.: Medical assist on south Fourth Street.
May 25
2:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Knutson Street.
7:42 a.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
8:52 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Keystone Pacific Parkway.
7:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Unidad Court.
8:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
8:36 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
May 26
12:18 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue at south Second Street.
12:36 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute on Sanderling Drive.
6:07 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Park Center Drive.
8:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Moray Way.
1:32 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Westfield Lane.
7:42 p.m.: Medical assist on north Third Street.
10:29 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
May 27
1:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
2:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Lola Lane.
5:46 a.m.: Medical assist on south Fourth Street.
7:42 a.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
8:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Brahma Street.
10:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Third Street.
10:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
11:05 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Sperry Avenue at west Las Palmas Avenue.
2:24 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
May 28
8:09 a.m.: Medical aid on north Second Street.
8:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Lemon Blossom Lane.
12:28 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Poppy Avenue at South Second Street.
8:26 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Seventh Street.
9:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Washburn Street.
May 29
10:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
12:33 p.m.: Medical aid on west Las Palmas Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
6:08 p.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
May 30
1:15 a.m.: Fire in motor home, camper, recreational vehicle on Rogers Road.
3:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
4:36 a.m.: Medical aid on Littleton Drive.
7:06 p.m.: Emergency medical services canceled upon arrival to Rogers Road.
7:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
WEST STANISLAUS FIRE DISTRICT
May 24
5:37 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at Lemon Avenue.
5:21 p.m.: Chemical spill or leak Highway 33 at JT Crow Road.
6:08 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
7:06 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
10:12 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Rogers Road.
May 25
1:39 p.m.: Emergency medical services dispatched and canceled enroute to Rose Avenue.
8:36 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
May 26
12:18 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Rogers Road at Zacharias Road.
6:39 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
7:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
1:18 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
9:49 p.m.: Medical assist on south McCracken Road.
May 27
4:00 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Walt Avenue.
10:39 a.m.: Small grass fire on east Marshall Road.
1:07 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Welty Road.
2:27 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Tulip Avenue.
3:17 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Crows Landing Road.
6:20 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on south Interstate 5.
7:03 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5.
7:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
8:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sycamore Avenue.
8:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
May 28
5:18 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Zacharias Road.
2:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Fig Avenue.
8:31 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on south Interstate 5.
10:19 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on Del Puerto Canyon Road at Diablo Grande Parkway.
May 29
2:46 a.m.: Emergency medical services dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
7:18 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
11:37 a.m.: Rekindle on east Marshall Road.
1:56 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
May 30
5:57 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Villa Manucha Road.
10:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Prune Avenue.
2:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: Medical assist on south Interstate 5.
7:32 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Highway 33 at Lemon Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.