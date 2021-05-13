Fire Log May 3 through May 9

Patterson Fire Department
May 3
2:34 a.m: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
9:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Dylan Creek Drive.
12:48 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Park Center Drive.
3:55 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
6:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
9:40 p.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
May 4
3:16 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire South First Street.
4:33 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
8:25 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
12:57 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Phlox Drive.
8:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
11:35p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
May 5
9:11 a.m.: Medical aid on Walnut Avenue.
5:56 p.m.: Medical aid on Thrush Drive.
10:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
May 6
2:31 a.m.: Medical aid on South Sixth Street.
11:52 a.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
12:14 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
3:01 p.m.: Medical aid North First Street.
4:44 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
May 7
12:09 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
12:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Jake Creek Drive.
8:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Portrait Lane.
3:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Bella Flora Lane.
3:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Lavender Lane.
11:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Unidad Court.
May 8
No calls for service
May 9
12:59 a.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
6:03 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Walker Ranch Parkway at Sperry Avenue.
6:59 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
9:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
May 3
7:01 a.m.: Medical assist on north Interstate 5.
May 4
8:56 a.m.: Animal rescue on Howard Road.
11:34 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on south Interstate 5.
12:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Eastin Road.
8:17 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Howard Road.
10:39 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Rogers Road.
May 5
12:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Avenue.
7:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
11:19 a.m: Medical assist on Highway 33.
2:53 p.m.: Public service assistance on Lundy Road.
4:25 p.m.: Public service assistance on Lundy Road.
2:05 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5 off-ramp.
11:09 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Fink Road.
May 6
12:14 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
4:44 p.m.: Grass fire on Sperry Avenue at Walker Ranch Parkway.
11:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
May 7
12:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Welty Road.
6:34 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on River Road.
6:54 p.m.: Medical assist north Interstate 5.
May 8
2:02 a.m.: Small grass fire on Grayson Road.
5:51 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5.
1:41 p.m.: Fire, other on Fink Road.
4:20 p.m.: Small grass fire East Las Palmas Avenue.
May 9
1:44 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Grayson Road.
4:44 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to California Oak Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.