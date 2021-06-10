Fire Log May 31 through June 6

Patterson Fire
May 31
5:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Granite Creek Drive.
11:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
8:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Sweetwood Lane.
11:36 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
June 1
12:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Sorrel Court.
5:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Hammon Court.
2:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue at Barros Street.
3:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
5:41 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
7:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
June 2
12:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Logan Way.
2:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Nicastro Drive.
6:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
7:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Garden Patch Way.
June 3
10:08 a.m.: Public service assistance on Lilac Avenue.
12:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Sanderling Drive.
2:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
8:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Millwood Drive.
June 4
12:19 a.m.: Emergency medical service on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:38 a.m.: Medical aid on Meghan Drive.
12:13 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:18 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Roadrunner Drive at American Eagle Avenue.
June 5
8:17 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
4:10 p.m.: Sprinkler activation, no fire – unintentional on South First Street.
6:52 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Gaugin Way.
June 6
7:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Tyler Street.
10:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
4:09 p.m.: Person in distress on Klopping Court.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
5:09 p.m.: Medical assist West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Ashwood Lane.
6:09 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: Person in distress on Klopping Court.
6:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
7:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
May 31
4:25 p.m.: Medical assist East Marshall Road.
8:15 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Vinter Circle.
9:43 p.m.: Medical assist Ingram Creek Road.
June 1
5:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
10:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Yamamoto Way.
11:41 a.m.: Animal problem on Vintner Circle.
2:19 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on south Interstate 5 off-ramp at Fink Road.
5:46 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Maze Boulevard.
6:14 p.m.: Public service assistance on Panoz Road.
June 2
11:13 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Maze Boulevard.
2:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Kasson Road.
7:00 p.m.: Medical assist on south Interstate 5.
7:15 p.m.: Medical assist on north Interstate 5.
10:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Jacks Place.
June 3
6:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled at scene on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
7:14 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue at Elfers Road.
7:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
10:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
10:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
11:47 p.m.: Medical assist Elm Avenue.
June 4
12:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
5:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Golf Canyon Drive.
6:17 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute Pomelo Avenue.
8:21 a.m.: Special type of incident on Zacharias Road at Baldwin Road.
12:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
6:44 p.m.: Public service assistance on Medlin Road.
June 5
12:17 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire River Road at Maze Boulevard.
7:23 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
9:12 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to north Interstate 5.
June 6
1:05 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
1:09 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
7:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
1:25 p.m.: Special type of incident on Smith Street.
