Fire Log May 9 to May 15

May 9
7:44 a.m.: Person in distress on Mirror Court.
8:45 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Yolo Creek Lane.
12:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
1:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
3:44 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Hyacinth Drive.
4:53 p.m.: Medical aid on Orchid Lane.
5:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
May 10
9:18 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
May 11
12:04 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Poplar Avenue.
12:55 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street at South Salado Avenue.
1:32 p.m.: Person in distress on Lola Court.
9:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
May 12
2:01 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
7:19 a.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
1:58 p.m.: Public service assistance on Carly Creek Drive.
May 13
7:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Moray Court.
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
10:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
May 14
2:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Tiree Place.
2:32 a.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
6:27 a.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
11:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Orchid Lane.
6:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
7:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Lavender Lane.
8:51 p.m.: Person in distress on Garden Patch Way.
May 15
4:42 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:44 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
7:08 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Ridge Creek Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.