Fire Log November 1 to November 7

November 1
2:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
6:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Arambel Drive.
November 2
9:01 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
10:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Azalea Drive.
11:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Image Court.
4:26 p.m.: Lock-out on East Las Palmas Avenue.
November 3
4:42 a.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street at Plaza.
5:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Poppy Avenue.
8:07 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Peregrine Drive.
10:14 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on North Seventh Street.
6:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Klopping Court.
November 4
7:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
7:35 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on North Seventh Street.
2:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Wolfpack Court.
7:38 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Sunflower Drive.
7:49 p.m.: Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
November 5
4:42 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
7:44 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Keystone Boulevard.
11:08 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Keystone Boulevard.
2:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Poppy Avenue.
4:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
7:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Klopping Court.
November 6
3:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Daylilly Lane.
4:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Scarlet Lane.
10:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Samantha Creek Drive.
November 7
8:44 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
2:06 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
5:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 1
7:04 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Kasson Road.
November 2
1:35 a.m.: Medical aid on Fink Road.
4:26 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on River Road.
3:11 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Grayson Road.
November 3
6:15 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
November 4
9:09 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on south Interstate 5.
5:46 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to west Grayson Road.
11:20 p.m.: Fire in mobile home used as a fixed residence on River Road.
November 5
2:34 a.m.: Wires down on River Road.
9:03 p.m.: Fire, other on Zacharias Road.
November 6
8:41 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Hito Drive.
8:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
November 7
8:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Hito Drive.
3:24 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on north Interstate 5.
5:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
5:48 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to south Interstate 5.
