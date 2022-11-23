Fire Log November 14 to November 20

November 14
9:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Eider Drive.
9:58 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
8:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Penguin Court.
8:24 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street at North Del Puerto Avenue.
November 15
3:55 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Peregrine Drive.
9:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Cougar Creek Drive.
12:19 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Daylily Lane.
4:49 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on South Third Street.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist Sperry Avenue.
November 16
2:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Oakwood Lane.
4:22 a.m.: Medical assist on Ibis Drive.
8:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Daisy Drive.
9:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Payne Street.
November 17
12:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
4:52 p.m.: Medical assist on I Street.
6:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Stone Creek Lane.
November 18
12:20 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue at South Ninth Street.
4:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
9:46 a.m.: Person in distress on Wanzia Court.
4:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
November 19
8:01 a.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on South First Street.
8:29 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:10 a.m.: Water or steam leak on C Street.
9:37 a.m.: Medical aid on Hannah Drive.
10:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Buckskin Way.
11:51 a.m.: Building fire on South Ninth Street.
4:51 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South First Street.
7:32 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
8:15 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
10:15 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on E Street at South Second Street.
10:56 p.m.: Medical aid on Image Court.
November 20
4:27 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Park Center Drive at Keystone Pacific Parkway.
1:55 p.m.: Water or steam leak on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
5:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Thoroughbred Street.
9:54 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 14
10:13 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Hills Ferry Road.
November 15
12:06 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Mc Cracken Road at Maze Boulevard.
12:44 a.m.: Medical assist on West Fifth Street.
8:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
November 16
5:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
10:33 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on River Road.
November 19
10:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Ingram Creek Road.
11:48 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on north Interstate 5.
November 20
7:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
