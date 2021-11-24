Fire Log November 15 to November 21

November 15
1:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Creekside Drive.
4:22 a.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue at Park Center Drive.
8:44 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Osprey Drive.
11:07 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
1:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
2:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Image Court.
5:55 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Ibis Drive.
6:36 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Portrait Lane.
November 16
3:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
12:52 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
11:33 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street at K Street.
November 17
5:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
7:53 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
2:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Vicki Lynn Lane.
2:48 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Peregrine Drive.
7:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Rosemary Drive.
9:14 p.m.: Building fire on Sperry Avenue.
10:00 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
November 18
1:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Blossom Lane.
7:36 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Seventh Street.
10:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
3:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Fifth Street.
3:46 p.m.: Person in distress on North Fourth Street.
8:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Rosemary Drive.
11:03 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
November 19
8:18 a.m.: Medical aid on Imperial Lily Drive.
9:53 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
November 20
11:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Fourth Street.
3:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Sparrow Hawk Lane.
7:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Lavender Lane.
8:54 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:05 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Rock Creek Lane.
November 21
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Sixth Street.
5:02 p.m.: Medical aid Rogers Road.
8:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
