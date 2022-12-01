Fire Log November 21 to November 27

November 21
12:00 p.m.: Medical aid, James Burke Avenue.
12:11 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction, Peregrine Drive.
2:59 p.m.: Medical assist, Susan Street.
4:04 p.m.: Medical assist, Red Robin Drive.
5:52 p.m.: Lock-out, Sperry Avenue.
November 22
2:24 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO, Blue Heron Drive.
4:42 a.m.: Medical aid, Henley Parkway.
8:04 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident, South Del Puerto Avenue at C Street.
2:44 p.m.: Medical assist, North Seventh Street.
November 23
11:14 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional, South First Street.
12:08 p.m.: Medical aid, Daisy Drive.
9:16 p.m.: Medical assist, Vicki Lynn Lane.
November 24
1:08 a.m.: Medical aid, Walker Ranch Parkway.
3:03 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency, Steel Creek Drive.
3:28 a.m.: Medical aid, Hannah Drive.
4:31 p.m.: Public service assistance, Buckskin Way.
November 25
12:32 a.m.: Medical assist, South Fourth Street.
9:07 a.m.: Building fire, Unidad Court.
12:03 p.m.: Medical aid, Sperry Avenue.
5:11 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, Rogers Road at Annamarie Avenue.
5:14 p.m.: Hazardous condition, Phlox Drive.
November 26
3:02 a.m.: Medical aid, Gaugin Way.
10:28 a.m.: Medical aid, Henley Parkway.
10:43 a.m.: Medical aid, Noble Park Circle.
3:12 p.m.: Medical aid, Noble Park Circle.
7:58 p.m.: Unauthorized burning, South First Street.
November 27
9:29 a.m.: Medical assist, C Street.
10:37 a.m.: Medical aid, Henley Parkway.
12:35 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency, Orchid Lane.
2:40 p.m.: Medical assist, North First Street.
4:54 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire, Orange Avenue at Locust Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 21
12:25 a.m.: Medical assist, River Road.
November 22
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist, Lundy Road.
3:19 p.m.: Special type of incident, Howard Road.
November 23
8:17 p.m.: Unauthorized burning, Highway 33.
8:31 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire, north Interstate 5 on-ramp.
11:14 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, West Stuhr Road.
November 24
7:54: AM Injury vehicle accident, north Interstate 5.
5:35 p.m.: Medical assist, River Road.
November 25
9:31 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Howard Road.
November 26
11:39 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
November 27
1:11 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident, south Interstate 5.
9:05 a.m.: Special type of incident, Fig Avenue.
7:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident, north Interstate 5.
10:33 p.m.: Public service assistance, Fig Avenue.
