Fire Log November 22 to November 25

November 22
3:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Dowitcher Drive.
3:34 a.m.: Building fire on Red Robin Drive.
1:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Periwinkle Drive.
2:08 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Renzo Lane.
2:58 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Mesquite Drive.
7:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
9:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Sixth Street.
November 23
8:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Sunflower Drive.
November 24
6:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Azalea Drive.
9:13 a.m.: Medical assist in Sperry Avenue.
10:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Yellowhammer Drive.
11:36 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North Hartley Street.
5:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
6:28 p.m.: Unintentional transmission of alarm on North Seventh Street.
8:13 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fifth Street.
November 25
5:05 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Cliff Swallow Drive.
9:41 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Seventh Street.
9:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Court.
2:39 p.m.: Medical assist on New Forest Way.
4:40 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Mary Jane Avenue.
5:50 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Oakwood Lane.
7:39 p.m.: Public service assistance on North Second Street.
November 26
1:32 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Marsh Wren Court.
1:40 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Keystone Pacific Parkway at Park Center Drive.
9:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
12:47 p.m.: Grass fire on Rogers Road.
6:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
7:30 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Paint Way.
November 27
12:14 a.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
3:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
9:52 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Sweetwood Lane at Ashwood Lane.
10:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Ridge Creek Lane.
11:54 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Sweetwood Lane at Ashwood Lane.
November 28
7:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Daisy Drive.
7:30 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Rogers Road.
7:38 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
7:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Roadrunner Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 22
1:27 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road at River Road.
November 23
1:55 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on Highway 33.
3:22 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Hito Drive.
November 24
11:01 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident south Interstate 5.
November 25
2:48 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident north Interstate 5.
3:54 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
9:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
10:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Pomelo Avenue.
November 26
9:37 a.m.: Public service assistance on Crows Landing Road.
5:13 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Walt Avenue.
November 27
1:26 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
5:53 p.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
November 28
1:36 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Old Las Palmas Avenue.
6:53 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
