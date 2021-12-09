Fire Log November 29 to December 5

November 29
5:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Lavender Lane.
9:24 a.m.: Medical aid on Abelia Lane.
3:13 p.m.: Medical aid on M Street.
6:06 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
11:33 p.m.: Medical assist on C Street.
November 30
2:19 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
6:18 a.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Steel Creek Drive.
10:30 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at American Eagle Avenue.
11:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
3:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
7:10 p.m.: Medical aid on Leverton Drive.
December 1
2:58 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
4:35 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue at Baldwin Road.
12:21 p.m.: Medical assist on Daisy Drive.
3:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
6:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
December 2
2:59 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North First Street.
6:06 a.m.: Medical assist on James Burke Avenue.
6:23 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
6:58 a.m.: Water problem on Sperry Avenue.
10:40 a.m.: Medical assist on Snow Creek Lane.
2:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
6:17 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
December 3
3:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
1:01 p.m.: Medical assist on South Del Puerto Avenue.
4:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Pipit Drive.
5:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Drive.
7:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Lemon Blossom Lane.
7:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
December 4
4:13 a.m.: Malicious, mischievous false call on Walker Ranch Parkway.
5:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Blossom Lane.
8:41 p.m.: Building or structure weakened or collapsed on Steel Creek Drive.
December 5
12:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
10:15 a.m.: Public service assistance on Shasta Creek Court.
4:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive.
7:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
8:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
