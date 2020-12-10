Fire log November 30 through December 6, 2020

November 30
11:27 a.m.: Medical aid on Vicki Lynn Lane.
11:36 a.m.: False alarm on Horizon Lane.
12:45 p.m.: Person in distress on Osprey Drive.
2:49 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
2:50 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Sperry Avenue.
3:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Bennett Drive.
December 1
12:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Swan Drive.
8:31 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
9:45 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
10:03 a.m.: Medical aid on Olive Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
3:01 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
3:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Penguin Court.
4:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
7:38 p.m.: Motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident Sperry Avenue.
December 2
1:53 a.m.: Person in distress on Finster Street.
10:08 a.m.: Trash or rubbish fire, contained, Highway 33 at Eucalyptus Avenue.
11:29 a.m.: Medical aid on Mesa Creek Drive.
11:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Chesterfield Court.
6:05 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Baldwin Road at Calvinson Parkway.
6:31 p.m.: Person in distress on Calvinson Parkway.
December 3
1:27 a.m.: Person in distress on Finster Street.
9:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Durer Drive.
10:02 a.m.: Building fire on Sycamore Avenue.
6:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Noble Park Circle.
December 4
1:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
6:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
9:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
December 5
9:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
11:05 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire near North Second Street and J Street.
December 6
No calls for service.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
November 30
7:50 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on River Road.
7:05 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Grayson Road.
11:14 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Del Puerto Avenue.
December 1
6:14 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
December 2
11:16 a.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
December 3
10:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident East Marshall Road.
December 4
4:16 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
11:36 a.m.: Medical assist on H Street.
December 5
6:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Moran Road.
12:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Oak Flat Road.
8:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
December 6
7:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.